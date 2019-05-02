Shelburne resident Anne Gordon is among 76 artists who were selected to be part of a juried exhibition at Bryan Memorial Gallery, 180 Main Street, Jeffersonville. The exhibit, “Ebb and Flow,” features over 100 artworks in which water is the predominant element of the composition. From quintessential Vermont scenes of ice breakup in a river to the serene vistas of shorelines, the exhibit’s artwork ranges from oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings to collage, photography and printmaking. “Ebb and Flow” opens to the public May 2. The opening reception is Sunday, May 5, with an artists’ roundtable at 1 p.m., followed by a reception in honor of the artists 2 to 4 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.bryangallery.org. Above, Anne Gordon: “Solitude” 11” x 15” gouache.