Parks & Rec News

Soccer registration deadline, May 31

Sign up in May before the price goes up. The Shelburne Recreation Soccer league is for students entering grades first-sixth grade in Fall 2019. Register by May 31 and pay $30. Registration fee after May 31st is $55. Registrations received after Friday, Aug. 9, will be placed on a wait list. A uniform shirt is required. ​Be sure to order a uniform shirt when registering if your child does not already have one from last year. Uniform Fee is $25. Volunteer coaches are needed. This program is run by volunteer coaches and we need your help! Please fill out the volunteer section on the registration form. We will provide training for coaches and referees.

Mother’s Day forest bathing

May 12, ​10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Come learn about nature mindfulness and techniques to develop a deeper and more meaningful relationship to the natural world. Led by certified guide, Duncan Murdoch at LaPlatte Nature Park. The cost is $25 and open to ages 16 and up. Learn more at www.natureconnectionguide.com.

Ukulele lessons

Have you been wanting to try something new? Join the fun and learn how to play the ukulele. Instructor Clare Innes will teach beginners how to play, even if you have no musical background. Learn to make chords, strum smoothly, and gain confidence in playing along with others. Bring a ukulele, an electronic clip-on tuner and an adventurous spirit. For those with left-hand, baritone, or low-G ukuleles, the ability to translate chords yourself is needed. Participants must be 18 years or older. Please contact us if you need to purchase a clip-on tuner or a ukulele.

*NOTE NEW DATES – Level 1 Classes: Tuesdays, May 7-28 from 6-7 p.m.; Level 2 Classes: Tuesdays, May 7-28 or June 4-25 from 2-3 p.m. Each 4-week session costs $45 per person.

Woof! Dog communication lecture

Presented by Deb Helfrich of Gold Star Dog Training, this popular, long-running dog communication and safety lecture is a multi-media extravaganza of fun where the audience also gets to test their “dog reading” skills. Shelburne Dog Park Committee is sponsoring this free workshop. No need to register in advance. Please, no dogs, just humans! ​For more information, please contact Kay Boyce.

Friday, May 3, 6:30 to 7:30 pm; ​Location: Meeting Room 1, ​Shelburne Town Office Building.

Home composting workshop

Keep food scraps out of the landfill with home composting. Chittenden Solid Waste’s Community Outreach Coordinator Lauren Layn will outline the benefits of “closing the loop” with your own household food scraps and yard debris in a presentation on maintaining a healthy compost system. In 2012, the Vermont Legislature unanimously passed the Universal Recycling Law (Act 148), this presentation focuses on keeping organic materials – like food scraps and other food waste –out of the landfill, which we be required for all Vermonters by 2020.

Wed., May 8, 6 – 7:30 p.m.; Shelburne Town Center Activity Rm. (ground floor). Please RSVP to 985-9551. Space is limited.