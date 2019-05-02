Shelburne Police Log

Editor’s Note: There has been a backlog of Shelburne Police logs since January that have now been received. Shelburne News will be publishing the January – April 2019 police logs as space allows.

43 directed patrol

20 miscellaneous complaints

16 traffic violations

13 medical calls with transport

6 burglary alarms

3 medical calls with no transport

1 child car seat inspection

Jan. 19

12:16 a.m. Police were called to Harbor Place on Shelburne Road for a noise complaint. Officers did not find any unreasonable noise.

11:39 a.m. Police went to Harbor Road to check out a report of suspicious vehicles parked next to a fence. The vehicles were unoccupied with no one in the area.

4:09 p.m. Police went to Shelburne Road and Hullcrest Road and took a report from a minor vehicle crash.

Jan. 20

7:11 a.m. Police took a report at a one-car crash on Shelburne Road at Webster Road.

9:04 a.m. Police assisted with a vehicle that slid off the road on Vermont 116.

11:41 a.m. Police assisted with a vehicle that slid off the road on Bostwick Road.

12:18 a.m. Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a truck fire on Turtle Lane. The fire was extinguished; no one was injured.

12:56 p.m. Police found and assisted with a vehicle stuck in a snowbank on Falls Road where it was partially blocking the roadway.

Jan. 21

1:04 a.m. Police unlocked a vehicle for an individual who had locked their keys inside at Shelburne Shopping Park.

2:58 a.m. Shelburne Highway Department reported a vehicle parked in violation of the Winter Parking Ban and interfering with snow removal. Police contacted the owner and the vehicle was moved.

7:30 a.m. Animal control was notified after a caller reported a loose dog near the Falls Road bridge.

9:32 a.m. Police assisted with two tractor-trailers stuck on an icy stretch of Shelburne Road near Shelburne Museum.

10:42 a.m. A police officer saw a vehicle lose control on Shelburne Road near Webster Road where it crashed into the median. No one was injured. Police assisted in removing the vehicle.

10:56 a.m. A Shelburne Police officer found a vehicle that had gone off the road on Lime Kiln Road at Mt. Philo Road. The officer assisted until the vehicle was removed.

12:35 a.m. Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Shelburne Road at Marsett Road. Seven vehicles were involved including one tractor-trailer in what was determined to be two collisions. Two individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Charlotte Fire and Rescue also responded.

5:40 p.m. Police assisted on Cheesefactory Road near Dorset Street where vehicles were stuck on ice unable to make it up the hill.

8:50 p.m. Police were called to Bostwick Road where a vehicle had slid off the road and was left unoccupied. The vehicle was towed.

11:43 p.m. Police went to the railroad crossing at Windmill Bay Road after being contacted by a towing company requesting assistance with removing a vehicle stuck in the snow. The situation was complicated by the proximity to the railroad tracks and an expected train arrival. Vermont Railway was contacted and Shelburne Police assisted as the vehicle was removed.

Jan. 22

12:24 a.m. Police were called to a home on Shelburne Road for a report of a family fight. Officers spoke with all involved and found a woman to be intoxicated. She was taken into protective custody and transported to detox. No criminal charges were filed.

8:58 a.m. Shelburne Police assist South Burlington Police at a motor vehicle crash on Hinesburg Road in South Burlington.

9 a.m. Police responded and took a report at a minor crash on Shelburne Road at Falls Road.

12:11 p.m. Police responded and took a report at the scene of a minor crash involving a tractor-trailer on Shelburne Road at Locust Hill.

12:21 p.m. Police received a call from Dorset Street about a man not properly dressed for the cold weather having knocked on a door looking for gas. Police located and assisted the man whose vehicle had run out of gas.

1:28 p.m. Police took a report for insurance purposes regarding an earlier crash on Shelburne Road and Bay Road.

2:25 p.m. An officer assisted on Shelburne Road at Bay Road where a vehicle was stuck in a snowbank and partially blocking the roadway.

4:06 p.m. Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Spear Street at Irish Hill Road for a two-vehicle crash. Two individuals were evaluated for possible injuries but were not transported. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

4:22 p.m. Police, Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Vermont 116 for another two-vehicle crash. No one was transported. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

Jan. 23

10:36 a.m. Police checked out a report of a vehicle that slid off Vermont 116 but they were unable to find the vehicle.

7:30 p.m. Police were called to Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road for a report of a domestic disturbance where a man was trying to kick in a door to a room. Officers found that a door had been kicked in and was damaged. Daniel Culver, age 45 of Baltimore, Vt., was taken into custody and transported to the Shelburne Police Department for processing. Culver was issued a notice of trespass and released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charges of Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Mischief.

Jan. 24

1:44 a.m. A caller from Windmill Bay Road reported receiving concerning text messages and observed a suspicious vehicle in the area. Shelburne Police checked but did not locate the vehicle. Investigation is continuing.

4:52 a.m. Police stopped a tractor-trailer on Route 7 in Charlotte at Ferry Road for a traffic violation and also conducted a commercial vehicle inspection.

7:55 a.m. An individual found a wallet on Harbor Road at School Street and turned it into police. It was returned to the owner.

10:13 a.m. A caller from Vermont 116 reported that credit cards had been fraudulently obtained using their personal information. Police took a fraud report and are investigating.

1:15 p.m. Vermont Fish and Wildlife asked Shelburne Police to check out a report of a wounded turkey on Westview Drive. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the bird.

2:59 p.m. Police responded to Spinnaker Lane for a report of a family fight. They spoke with the individuals involved. No criminal charges were filed.

5:52 p.m. Police responded to and filed a report from a one-car crash where a vehicle went off Shelburne Road into a culvert, damaging the vehicle.

7:54 p.m. Police responded to Tractor Supply on Shelburne Road where security cords to some outside merchandise had been cut. Police received a description of a suspicious man at the store earlier in the day. Police conducted extra patrols of area.

11:06 p.m. Police took a report from an individual on Henry Street regarding an earlier motor-vehicle crash.

Jan. 25

12:05 a.m. Police were called to Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road for a trespassing incident. Daniel Culver, age 45, of Baltimore, Vt., had returned to the motel after being involved in a trespassing incident on Jan. 23. Police took him into custody and transported him to the Shelburne Police Department where he was given a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Unlawful Trespass. Police gave him a courtesy ride to Burlington.

7:01 a.m. Police assisted with a disabled tractor-trailer on Harbor Road at Shelburne Road.

7:38 a.m. Police took a report from a crash where a snow plow truck struck a parked vehicle at Shelburne Commons on Shelburne Road.

8:40 a.m. Police responded to Tennybrook Square on Shelburne Road where a caller said they heard a man calling for help. Officers found a man who had fallen and in need of medical help. Charlotte Rescue responded and transported the man to UVM Medical Center.

9:19 a.m. Police took a report for insurance purposes from an individual on Webster Road regarding an earlier motor-vehicle crash.

11:21 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police on Route 7 in Charlotte at Nature’s Way while a wrecker removed a vehicle that had gone off the road.

3:23 p.m. Police took a report for insurance purposes from an individual on Webster Road regarding an earlier motor-vehicle crash.

8:50 p.m. A cab driver stopped by the Shelburne Police Department to report a fare had failed to pay for a cab ride. Savannah Price, age 20 of Colchester, was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Theft of Service.

10:35 p.m. Police were called to Westview Drive for a report of a suspicious person outside a home. Police located, identified and released two individuals.