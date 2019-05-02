The hands of a community

HeatherAnne Lee, a ninth-grader at Champlain Valley Union High School, was one of four students selected out of 190 entries for Green Up Vermont’s 2019 Annual Poster Contest. The poster contest was launched in 1980 to bring awareness and involvement of local students on Green Up Day.

“The inspiration for my poster design was the hands of the community working together to get rid of or remove the pollution and negative impact of humans on the environment to reveal Vermont’s true natural beauty,” Lee said. Chloe Jenkins, an eighth-grader from Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, had the winning design, which will be used on the poster and marketing material promoting the 49th Green Up Day, May 4. For more information, visit www.greenupvermont.org.