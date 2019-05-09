CVU Redhawks play ball, tennis

LAUREN READ

SOFTBALL

CVU 12, Rice 6: Champlain Valley Union scored five runs in the seventh inning to pull away for a win over Rice on Monday.

Hailey Chase was 3-for-4, including a double in the fifth and three runs scored, for the Redhawks, who move to 4-2.

Kiley McClure added three RBIs and Rayona Silverman and League Boret each had two hits.

Riley Canty worked four innings of relief to earn the win for CVU.

BASEBALL

CVU 4, Rice 3: Aiden Johnson drove in the eventual game-winner in the top of the eighth inning to lift the Redhawks to a win over Rice on Monday.

Tyler Skaflestad came around to score on Johnson’s RBI. Johnson and Ian Parent each finished with three hits for CVU, who remained undefeated at 7-0.

Storm Rushford earned the win after surrendering just three runs on nine hits.

GIRLS TENNIS

CVU 5, Burlington 2: The CVU girls tennis team remained undefeated with a win over Burlington on Monday.

The Redhawks move to 5-0.

BOYS TENNIS

Burlington 5, CVU 2: The Redhawks boys tennis team dropped its third match in a row, falling to Burlington on Monday.

Josh Ashooh and Charlie Mjannes each had a win in singles for CVU (1-4).

CVU Weekly Sports Schedule

THURSDAY, May 9



Girls Tennis at Colchester, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis vs. Colchester, 4:30 p.m.

Softball at South Burlington, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball at South Burlington, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse at Rutland, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, May 10



Girls Ultimate at Burlington, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Ultimate at Burlington, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse at Champlain Valley, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, May 11



Track and Field at Burlington, 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis vs. Rice, 10 a.m.

Boys Tennis at Rice, 10 a.m.

Girls Lacrosse at Middlebury, 11 a.m.

Baseball vs. Essex, 11 a.m.

Softball at Champlain Valley, 11 a.m.

MONDAY, May 13



Boys tennis at Mount Mansfield, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis at Colchester, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse vs. Mount Anthony, 4 p.m.

Softball at Colchester, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, May 14



Track and Field at Essex, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis at Essex, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis vs. Essex, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse at Mount Mansfield, 4 p.m.

Softball vs. Rice, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball Rice at Champlain Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Ultimate Mount Mansfield at Champlain Valley, 5 p.m.