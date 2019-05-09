Falls Road Closure Notice

The winter shutdown is over and the contractor is ready to complete the sewer line construction this spring. Construction will begin Thursday May 9, from Mt. Philo Road toward Bacon Drive. This section of Falls Road will be open to local traffic only between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic will be diverted to Bacon Drive. The road will be open each evening. The daily road shutdown is expected to last until approximately May 20.

The contractor will continue to address cleanup and punch list items over the next month or so.

Thank you again for your patience and understanding as we work to complete this much needed project.

Chris Robinson

Shelburne Water Quality Superintendent

Wastewater & Stormwater Department