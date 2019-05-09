Patterson to sing at All Souls Interfaith Gathering

Linda Patterson presents a concert Saturday, May 11, 7 to 9 p.m., at All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. Along with Michael Sugarman on guitar, Patterson will perform a variety of music from traditional to country.

Known for her solo performances with area choirs and cabarets, Patterson is an ensemble singer with the Opera Company of Middlebury and the Emergent Universe Oratorio. She performs monthly at the Unitarian Universalist Coffeehouse with Sugarman and friends, covering a variety of musical styles and composers.

Currently residing in Shelburne, Patterson is a water quality educator for the Lake Champlain Sea Grant program and cofounder of the Lewis Creek Association Ahead of the Storm project, which has been working with the Shelburne Community School to install a rain garden for stormwater runoff mitigation. A licensed mental health therapist, she has a private practice in Shelburne.

“I’ve been performing as a soloist and with small groups since the early 90s,” said Patterson. “In 2001, I took a sabbatical from my job as a mental health therapist and enrolled at Bennington College, where I obtained an MFA in voice. That experience expanded my repertoire greatly. I gave several concerts at Wake Robin when my parents were in residence and started doing solo work for classical music events such as the ‘Messiah’ and Mozart’s ‘Requiem’.”

Patterson describes her accompanist, Sugarman, as a gifted artist with an extensive history performing and recording folk, country and bluegrass music.

“Michael is equally skilled at flatpicking, fingerpicking and strumming,” said Patterson. “He can accompany any song with sensitivity and just the right style of playing. I had never sung torch songs or Sondheim with accompaniment other than piano. Singing them with Michael on the guitar is a whole new experience.”

Beyond the varied set list, the concert will include selections in honor of Mother’s Day.

“For me, music expresses thought, emotion and life experience better than any other form of expression,” remarked Patterson. “Music has shaped my life and sustained me during my most difficult times as well as times of greatest joy and love. A song might be meaningful to me simply because of how beautifully it’s written, the poetry of the lyrics, the melody, or the way in which it challenges my voice.”

Tickets are available at the door, which opens at 6:30 p.m.

Sharing that it is an honor and a privilege to sing for an audience, Patterson added, “An evening of song and great acoustic guitar can give people not only a respite, but new energy to keep doing whatever they can to help others and the world.”

For more information, visit www.allsoulsinterfaith.org/lindapatterson.