News from Pierson Library

Library building news

At the site, we are rapidly moving towards the target opening date of late summer.

The open floor plan of the new library provides flexibility in space use and clear sight lines, important for patron safety and keeping our staffing numbers to a minimum. Although there are only a few walls inside the new building, there are various spaces designated for youths of different ages.

To maximize open sight lines in the youth area, the new shelving will be low. The shelving from the old youth space will be moved upstairs to the adult section, helping to keep our budget in check.

The story time area is in front of a large, west-facing window surrounded by benches and new book bins. This should prove a popular spot, given its view of the train tracks. During story time in the Field House, when the train goes by everyone rushes to the window to watch; we are excited to be able to continue that tradition in the new building.

Including the spaces described here previously (the teen area and the activity room), the new youth section will provide roughly 50 percent more light and functional library space to Shelburne’s children, none of it in the basement.

Thank you for your support of this municipal project and please remember to visit the Pierson Library Facebook page for photos: www.facebook.com/piersonlibrary.

Game Camp this summer

After a successful first year, the Pierson Library Board Game Summer Camp is back. This year, they will have even more games to choose from, two full-time instructors, an optional board game design session, and a more flexible game schedule; all for even more fun. Visit www.piersonlibrary.org and click on the link to register.

Modern board games are fun, engaging, offer a variety of choices, and reward thoughtful play. Staff will teach games which showcase the different mechanisms game designers use today to give unique experiences each time. Your child will acquire skills such as to strategize, budget, negotiate, evaluate chances, and all that in a playful, social and fun way. Weather permitting, time will be spent with outdoor games. For ages 10 to 14 years; 15 campers max.

Monday, July 22, to Friday, July 26, every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shelburne Community School Holden Space, 345 Harbor Rd, Shelburne.

Pierson Library, 5376 Shelburne Road (mailing address)/166 Athletic Dr. (temporary location), Shelburne, 05482, (802) 985-5124, email: kunrath@shelburnevt.org

Donation of $150 requested to offset cost of camp, with any excess proceeds to go towards the library game collection and library building fund.