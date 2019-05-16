Parks & Rec News

Ukulele lessons

Instructor Clare Innes will help you to make chords, strum smoothly and gain confidence in playing along with others. Bring a ukulele, an electronic clip-on tuner, and an adventurous spirit. For those with left-hand, baritone, or low-G ukuleles, the ability to translate chords yourself is needed. Participants must be 18 years or older. Please contact us if you need to purchase a clip-on tuner or a Ukulele. Level 2 Class: Tuesdays, June 4-25 from 6-7 p.m. The four-week session costs $45 per person.

Fall soccer registration deadline May 31

Sign up in May before the price goes up! The Shelburne Recreation Soccer league is for students entering grades first-sixth in fall 2019. Register by May 31 and pay $30. Registration fee after May 31 is $55. Registrations Received After Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 will be placed on a wait list. A uniform shirt is required. Be sure to order a uniform shirt when registering if your child does not already have one from last year. Uniform fee is $25. Volunteer Coaches are needed! This program is run by volunteer coaches and we need your help. Please fill out the volunteer section on the registration form. We will provide training for coaches and referees.

Drone racing camp

Real-world STEM application. Learn how to fly a racing drone using FPV (First Person View) goggles. Campers will learn about drones, their uses, the components, and will learn how to fly and race drones as if they are sitting in the drone. Students will leave class with a drone, extra batteries, a multiport charger, and FPV goggles that may be used with other FPV drones. Students will learn about drone safety and the social responsibility of flying drones. Students will race drones through an obstacle course and be involved in search and rescue missions. Please bring a lunch, snack and drink each day. Camp ​dates are July 1 – 3; Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This camp is open to kids entering grades fourth-seventh grade in fall of 2019 and held in the Town Center Activity Room with instructor Bob Gurwicz. Camp fee is $256. Registration deadline is June 10 or when camp is full!

Youth tennis lessons

Give your child an early start to a sport for a lifetime. Campers will receive instruction and play drills, matches and fun all-camp games. Bring racquets, sneakers, water and a snack.

Taught by Amy DeGroot, PTR Certified Pro and CVU Girls Tennis Coach. Lessons will be held at Davis Park for kids ages 10-14 years old. Camp dates are July 15-19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Camp fee is $140/camper. Registration deadline is June 24 or when camp is full.