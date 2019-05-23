25th annual animal walk and run, Sunday, June 9

The Humane Society of Chittenden County is gearing up for the 25th annual Walk for the Animals and 5K Doggie Fun Run on June 9 at Veterans Memorial Park in South Burlington. Come out and enjoy a morning outside with friends, family and fellow animal lovers. Participants may choose to complete a one-mile walk or 5K fun run, with or without their canine companion. The event features a scenic route, entertainment, snacks, a costume contest, prizes and a commemorative T-shirt for participants who raise $100 or more.

Vermont’s largest dog-friendly event also is the Humane Society of Chittenden County’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds are used to support and strengthen the Humane Society’s programs and services. In addition to finding homes for 974 dogs, cats, and small animals in 2018 alone, the Humane Society of Chittenden County spays/neuters and vaccinates feral cats and stray animals, runs humane education programs for children and adults, boards the pets of individuals and families in crisis, provides a year-round emergency pet food shelf and is the only animal shelter in Vermont that employs a humane investigator who responds to reports of animal cruelty.

For more information and to register or donate, visit www.hsccvt.org.