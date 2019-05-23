Shelburne Farmers Market opening May 25

ROSALYN GRAHAM

Correspondent

Vendors, shoppers, foodies and families are poised for an important annual event on Saturday: the opening of Shelburne Farmers Market. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the market will celebrate the beginning of its 14th year on the Shelburne Parade Ground as a great resource for locally-sourced food, as well as a friendly place to meet neighbors and welcome tourists.

Sponsored by the Shelburne Business and Professional Association, the market has grown from its original 23 vendors to 46 this year, while maintaining the careful mix of agricultural producers, prepared food vendors and crafters that has always been a characteristic of the market. Tod Whitaker, market manager since its first year, attributes the market’s success to the casual atmosphere of Shelburne, the pleasant park-like setting with its shade trees and benches, the local musical groups that provide entertainment for shoppers, the convenient location on Route 7 and the variety of vendors.

It is interesting, he notes, that there are six vendors who have been at the market since its first Saturday: Mediterranean Mix, Shelburne Farms, Lalumiere Farmstand-Greenhouse, Laughing Silver Jewelry, Sonia’s Salsa and Shelburne Orchard. This year there are six new vendors: Bee The Change, Pin-Up Pickles, Orb Weaver Creamery, Winnie’s International Market, Frolic Foods and High Hedge Farm.

Here are a few of those new vendors who will be setting up their tents on the Parade Ground on Church Street Saturday morning.

The Pickle Lady

Rachel Smith, “the Pickle Lady”, is a firm believer in maintaining traditions and recipes. She began her Pin-Up Pickles business in 2009, making pickles from family recipes, and has expanded to include trendier flavors like Dilly Beans and Pickled Garlic, as well as family classics like Bread & Butter and Pickled Beets. A trained scientist, Rachel loves to talk about pickling chemistry and safety, and troubleshooting customers’ own recipes.

Orb Weaver Cheese

Kate Turcotte has been a cheesemaker since she graduated from University of Vermont, first making cheese at Shelburne Farms, then a couple of years at Consider Bardwell Farm in Pawlet, before returning as head cheesemaker at Shelburne Farms. In the summer of 2018, Kate and her husband Zack Munzer stepped into the cheesemaking traditions of Marjorie Susman and Marian Pollack, who founded Orb Weaver Farm in New Haven more than 30 years ago, and developed a highly successful original American farmhouse cheese. Turcotte and Munzer will bring Orb Weaver cheese, their own new cheese, Frolic, as well as other cheeses they are making like feta, mozzarella and crème fraiche, to Shelburne Farmers Market.

In weeks to come, we’ll be introducing Tawnia and Mike Keinan of Bee the Change in Weybridge, producers of flavored honey and beeswax products from bees that thrive in solar fields; Winnie Wilkinson of Winnie’s International Market in Swanton, with a lively array of herbs, spices and sauces; and Bruno and Kara Murphy of High Hedge Farm in Charlotte, who will offer beef, pork, eggs and honey at the Market.

And remember gift certificates from Shelburne Farmers Market, a great gift for anyone.

Patrons can use 3 Squares VT at Shelburne Farmers Market. Check in at the Shelburne Business & Professional Association tent.