Worksite Wellness Award

Members of Howard Center’s wellness committee, HC4Me, with Vermont Commissioner of Health Dr. Mark Levine and Gov. Phil Scott at the Worksite Wellness Conference earlier this year. The Howard Center received a 2019 Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Gold Level Award from the Vermont Department of Health and the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports. The award recognizes the agency’s commitment to employee health and wellness. Members of the HC4Me Team include Tyler Barron, Jamie Brew, Cathie Buscaglia, Katja Cook, Cheryl Couture, Kelsi Cross, Angie Dunton, Karlene Farnsworth, Allie Graft, Jeffrey Hale, Carmie Haley, Olivia Hull, Katy LaFrance, Matthew MacNeil, Makeey Shedyak, Sheila Spencer, Sandy Steingard, Diane Travis and Ashley Wight.