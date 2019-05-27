The annual Shelburne Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m. at the Shelburne Veterans’ Monument. Music for the event will be provided by the Shelburne Community School Wind Ensemble. Colonel Carroll A. “Bud” Ockert, U.S. Army, Ret., will be the guest speaker. The ceremony will be held at the monument regardless of the weather. Those planning to attend should remember to bring chairs, raincoats and/or umbrellas.