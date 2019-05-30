Obituary – Sheryl (Sherry) Holland Worrall

Sheryl (Sherry) Holland Worrall

1926-2019

Sheryl (Sherry) Holland Worrall of Shelburne died at Wake Robin on May 23, 2019.

She was the mother of Persis Holland Worrall of Shelburne and Winfield Scott Worrall III of South Carolina. She was the grandmother of Richard Worrall of South Carolina and Winfield Scott Worrall IV of North Carolina.

She was born in 1926 in Richmond, Mo., and was the daughter of Paul Douglas Holland and Martha Haskell Holland. She lived in Missouri, Kansas, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, New York, Vermont and Nova Scotia, Canada (summers), and was educated at University of Kansas, Trinity College and the State University of New York. She was a child psychologist for more than 20 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, W. Scott Worrall.