SCHIP announces $20,000 in spring grant awards to 14 non-profit groups

Shelburne Charlotte Hinesburg Interfaith Projects, or SCHIP, recently announced the recipients of its spring grants.

Recent monies of over $20,000 were awarded to 14 nonprofits in towns who met the criteria of serving the people of the SCHIP’s three communities in a variety of ways. The recipients for this cycle included The YWCA Camp Hochelaga, Stern Center, Shelburne Nursery School, Shelburne Parks and Recreation, Shelburne Craft School, CVU High School Support Fund, Vermont Humanities Council, Hinesburg Community School, Joseph House, ReSource, Peace and Justice Center (Clemmons Family Farm), JUMP VT (The Joint Urban Ministry Project), NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), and Composting Association of Vermont.

SCHIP was formed in 2003 as a 501(c)(3) organization of local faith communities. These awards are made possible as a result of SCHIP’s mission to raise funds through the sale of donated, gently used clothing, household items, accessories, art, and collectibles at its resale shop in Shelburne on Route 7 next to the town offices. Since the first grants given in April 2005, more than $700,000 has been distributed.

The next grant application deadline is Oct. 15, 2019.