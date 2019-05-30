Shelburne gardens, Charlotte farm featured in Flynn Garden Tour

Several Shelburne gardens and a Charlotte farm will take center stage in July in the 23rd annual Flynn Garden Tour to benefit Burlington’s Flynn Center for the Performing Arts.

The Flynn announced last week that tickets priced at $40 go on sale June 3 at 10 a.m. The tour is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children 14 and under may attend for free and do not need a ticket.

The event features six Shelburne gardens that attendees may tour during the day with demonstrations and talks at each stop. The last time the tour was held in Shelburne was 2013. This year’s event will include tea and treats at the end of the day at Philo Ridge Farm in Charlotte, the tour’s one Charlotte venue.

Raffle tickets and box lunches also will be on sale the day of the tour.

The annual event raises funds for Flynn educational programs.

For more information, contact Susan Leckey at 652-4533 or sleckey@flynncenter.org. Tickets at flynntix.org.