The Arbors at Shelburne receives annual Circle Award

Benchmark, a leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast, announced that The Arbors at Shelburne, a memory care community, has received the Benchmark Circle Award for 2018. At Benchmark’s 17th annual Awards Gala held this spring, the community was recognized out of all 58 Benchmark communities across the Northeast for achieving the highest resident and family satisfaction during 2018.

Executive Director Wendy Brodie accepted the award on behalf of the community.

“At The Arbors we take our mission of elevating human connection very seriously,” says Brodie. “Dementia is a difficult disease, so it’s important to us that we create rewarding, fulfilling experiences for our residents and their families every day that help keep them connected to what’s important to them.”

For over 30 years, The Arbors has been providing some of the area’s best memory care centered on the values of human connection. Associates develop deep and meaningful relationships with each resident and family member to help connect them to what matters most at every stage of their lives and provide experiences that help them thrive. The community’s Mind & Memory approach provides a holistic methodology for caring for those with memory issues, engaging in physical, social, intellectual, emotional, purposeful and spiritual wellness through research-based programming, individualized and group activities, 24/7 personal care assistance and more.

“I am so grateful for the work that Wendy and the rest of The Arbors team does every single day to elevate human connection,” says Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. “Our annual awards gala is the highlight of my year because it’s an opportunity for all of us to come together to celebrate our communities and associates who sincerely live our company mission, vision and values. This year’s award winners were truly exemplary, and I could not be prouder of all we accomplished together in 2018.”