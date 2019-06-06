CVU playoff games bring wins and losses

LAUREN READ

Sports Correspondent

BASEBALL

CVU 6, Rice 1: The Redhawks baseball team advanced to its first Division I final since 2015 with a win over Rice on Tuesday.

Aidan Johnson and Jacob Boliba each drove in a run for the Redhawks (17-1).

Ian Parent earned the win on the mound, pitching six innings and allowing just one run, while Baker Angstman earned the save for CVU.

The Redhawks will face No. 10 Mount Mansfield in the D-I finals at Centennial Field later this week. The Cougars handed CVU their only loss in the final game of the regular season.

BOYS LACROSSE

CVU 10, Essex 9: Top-seed CVU rallied for a win over Essex in the Division I semifinals to keep their title defense alive on Tuesday in Hinesburg.

The Redhawks outscored Essex 3-2 in the final minutes of regulation to pull away for a win.

Jake Schaefer had five goals for CVU (16-1), including the gamewinner, while Sam Sturim had a hat trick. Bobby Spencer made eight saves for the Redhawks to earn the win.

CVU will face No. 2 Burr and Burton as they go for their seventh title in a row. The two teams met earlier in the season, with the Redhawks earning the 13-12 win over the Bulldogs.

GIRLS TENNIS

CVU 7, Burlington 0: The CVU girls tennis team swept its way into the program’s 10th straight Division I state championship match. The Redhawks beat Burlington, 7-0, on Tuesday in the D-I semifinals and will now look to win its fifth state title in a row.

The No. 1-seeded Redhawks will face No. 2 South Burlington, who handed them their only loss this season, in the final with the time and day to be named later.

Sophie Dauerman, Corina Gorman, Kate Gruendling and Julia Grant each earned a straight set win for CVU, while Ella Kenney needed a 13-11 third set to get the victory.

Courtney Vincent and Lindsay Beer won in No. 1 doubles, while Julia Blanck and Riley Boucher also won in No. 2 doubles for CVU.

GIRLS ULTIMATE

CVU 8, Burlington 7: The Champlain Valley girls ultimate team scored on double game point to beat Burlington and advance to the first-ever Division I state championship game. No. 3 CVU beat the second-seeded Seahorses by a single point to earn the semifinal win on Tuesday.

CVU will take on No. 1 Montpelier on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Montpelier High School, looking to capture the program’s – and the state’s – first state title.

TRACK & FIELD

It was an impressive day on the track for the Champlain Valley Union High School girls track and field team. The Redhawks racked up plenty of points during Saturday’s Division I track and field state championships to come in second place.

The most impressive result was in the 1,500-meter race, where CVU went 1-2-3-4-5. Alicia Veronneau won the individual title, while Ella Whitman, Alice Larson, Jasmine Nails and Finnegan Mittelstadt wrapped up the top five finish.

Whitman captured the individual title in the 3,000 for the third straight year, while Larson was second and Catherine Noel came in third place.

CVU also grabbed a win the 4×400 meter relay, while Catherine Hill finished in second place in the 200-meter race and third in the 100-meter dash.

The Redhawk boys finished in ninth place. Khomanani Clemmons was the top finisher for CVU, with a fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles and a fifth place finish in the 110-meter hurdles.

Skyler Heininger finished in sixth place in the 1,500-meter race.

Seamus Higgins also earned a sixth place in the high jump, while Corey Putnam (fourth) and Ryan Underhill (fifth) went back-to-back in the pole vault.

SOFTBALL

Lyndon 9, CVU 1: The No. 6 CVU bats were silenced on Friday in a Division I quarterfinal loss to Lyndon.

Jessica Gagne had an RBI for the Redhawks, who finish the season with a 12-6 record. Riley Canty took the loss.

BOYS ULTIMATE

Burr and Burton 15, CVU 7: The quest for the first Division I boys ultimate title fell short for Champlain Valley Union, who lost in the quarterfinals on Friday.The Redhawks, who earned the No. 7 seed, fell to No. 2 Burr and Burton on the road to end the season at 9-5.

GIRLS LACROSSE

South Burlington 13, CVU 11: The Redhawks’ upset bid fell just short in a loss to South Burlington in the Division I quarterfinals on Friday.

No. 9 CVU led the top-seeded Wolves at halftime and were again in front 11-9 with 12:23 remaining in the game., but undefeated South Burlington (17-0) came back to tie the game, then take a lead with just over five minutes remaining. Sydney Peet, Sophia Cresta and Teddi Simons each had two goals and an assist for CVU. Petra Kapsalis also tallied twice, while Lena Ashooh made eight saves.

The Redhawks finished with a 7-9 record.

BOYS TENNIS

South Burlington 7, CVU 0: The season ended for the CVU boys tennis team on Wednesday in the D-I playdowns.

The Redhawks fell to No. 4 South Burlington, 7-0.

No. 13 CVU ended the season at 4-8.