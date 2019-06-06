Shelburne Police Log

80 traffic violations

72 directed patrols

31 medical calls with transport

20 miscellaneous complaints

9 suspicious circumstances

7 burglar alarms

7 agency assists

6 minor vehicle crashes

4 medical call no transport

4 medical calls refused transport

3 checks at unsecured businesses

3 erratic motorist

2 accidental 911 calls

2 disabled vehicles

2 false fire alarm

1 noise complaint

1 child car seat installation

1 welfare check

1 accidental 911 call

March 2

2:36 p.m. Animal control notified about a loose cat on Nashville Road.

5 p.m. At a traffic stop on Shelburne Road at Allen Road in South Burlington, police cited Robert Ritchie, age 43 of Shelburne, to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Driving with License Suspended.

March 3

11:01 a.m. A man at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road reported a theft from his girlfriend’s car. Police informed him that she would need to make the report.

12:38 p.m. A caller from Harbor Place reported a man missing. After a statewide broadcast, the individual was found and returned home.

11:50 p.m. Fire and Rescue responded to Cheesefactory Lane to check out a report of a strong smell of something burning. No hazard was located.

March 5

3:37 a.m. Police mediated a dispute between a man and woman at the Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road.

5:55 p.m. A caller on Hillside Terrace reported receiving threatening messages. Police are investigating.

March 7

3:59 a.m. Police responded to the Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road for a disturbance. A man reported that his girlfriend assaulted him. Police located the woman walking along the road and took her into custody. While at the police station, police said the woman assaulted an officer. Police charged Nicole Coolum, age 36 of Shelburne, with Domestic Assault and Assault on a Police Officer.

6:33 a.m. At a traffic stop on Ethan Allen Highway in Charlotte, police issued a citation to Jordan Rule, age 26 of Vergennes, to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Driving while License Suspended.

12:51 p.m. A woman dropped off a purse found near Jiffy Mart on Shelburne Road. Police put it in storage until the owner can be located.

March 8

11:40 a.m. Police received a fraud complaint from an individual at the Terraces. The matter is under investigation.

12:14 p.m. Police escorted a man from the property at Harbor Place after a call that the guest was creating a disturbance and refused to leave.

2:44 p.m. A caller notified police about a dead deer in the road on Harbor Road; police removed it.

March 10

9:44 a.m. Animal control notified about a reported animal bite on LaPlatte Circle.

3:41 p.m. Police assisted Barnstable (Mass.) Police who requested a welfare check of an individual on Ockert Lane. An officer determined the address was a vacant residence.

7:56 p.m. Police took a man into protective custody and to detox after a reported disturbance at the Days Inn on Shelburne Road.

March 11

9:12 a.m. A caller from Burlington Bedrooms on Shelburne Road reported that a company vehicle had been driven without the owner’s consent. Police are investigating.

11:26 a.m. A caller from Wake Robin reported items stolen from their residence. Police are investigating.

March 12

9:47 a.m. Animal control notified about a stray dog on Pond Road.

11:04 a.m. An employee at Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a retail theft. An officer located the individual involved at a nearby bus stop. Adriena Griffin, age 40 and homeless, was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Retail Theft.

4:04 p.m. Animal control was notified about a stray dog on Wes Road.

March 13

8:01 a.m. Police and rescue assisted Vermont State Police and Charlotte Rescue at a motor vehicle crash on Mt. Philo Road in Charlotte. All involved refused transport to the hospital.

8:41 a.m. Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a retail theft. Police were unable to locate a suspect.

5:46 p.m. Shelburne Fire assisted Charlotte Fire at a structure fire on Hinesburg Road in Charlotte.

March 14

9:51 a.m. Kinney Drugs reported a retail theft. Police responded and issued a citation to Theresa Bull, age 56 and homeless, to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Retail Theft. She was then transported to detox.

March 15

12:43 a.m. Police checked out a 911 hang-up call from Harbor Place on Shelburne Road and found a woman who had been transported to the hospital earlier and left the emergency room. The woman was combative and was taken back to the hospital. Police returned at 4:32 a.m. when the same individual was back at Harbor Place making 911 calls. She was taken into protective custody and transported to detox.

10:54 a.m. Police assisted the Highway Department with traffic control while workers cleared culverts on Bay Road and Bayfield Drive.

1:42 p.m. A caller at NPC Processing on Executive Drive reported that a delivery truck struck a loading dock and the driver wanted compensation for damage to his vehicle. Police escorted the truck from the property.