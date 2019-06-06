State identifies four summer safety corridors

The State Highway Safety Office of the Vermont Agency of Transportation has announced the locations of the 2019 Operation Safety Corridor that will be the focus of a public awareness campaign now through the end of August.

Created by the Agency of Transportation, Vermont State Police, and Department of Motor Vehicles in 2017, Operation Safety Corridor identifies several stretches of road throughout the state to emphasize with an increased police presence and additional signing in an effort to educate drivers.

“With more Vermonters and visitors on Vermont roadways during the summer season, we hope to make all motorists aware of the areas that require extra attention,” said Bruce Nyquist, state highway safety office manager. “We want to highlight the need for people to slow down and pay close attention in these targeted areas.”

The 2019 safety corridors include two locations on interstates and two places on state highways:

Chittenden County, Interstate 89 from Exit 13 to Exit 16; White River Junction Area, Interstate 91 from the 55-mph zone north to Exit 12; Pownal-Bennington, U.S. Route 7; and Bridport-Vergennes, VT Route 22A.

Contributing factors that brought focus on these roadways include a high volume of vehicles, multiple merging areas, aggressive driving behavior, a high number of electronic-device violations, high speed areas and high-speed differential, which means there is a significant difference between the speed limit and the speed at which many people drive.