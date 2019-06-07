Engineer says wastewater route for Snyder development is OK 

LISA SCAGLIOTTI

Correspondent

An engineer hired by the town of Shelburne to review the wastewater plan for the Snyder Homes development on Spear Street has agreed that connecting through the Shelburne Heights neighborhood is viable, Town Manager Lee Krohn said Friday.

The Shelburne Selectboard held a special meeting on Friday, May 31, where it decided to hire a civil engineer to review whether the Shelburne Heights wastewater system can accommodate the connection of 90-plus homes planned by Snyder to be built along the west side of Spear Street.

The development is planned just south of Shelburne Heights on a former section of the Kwiniaska golf course.

Residents of Shelburne Heights last month petitioned the selectboard to review the plan for the new development’s wastewater system. The residents raised concerns that connecting the new homes to the municipal system would mean the wastewater flow would uses the sewer lines serving Shelburne Heights on its way to the town’s north treatment plant.

Engineers for the Snyder project and town water staff during the permitting process settled on this route for the wastewater connection to avoid relying on needing costly pump stations. At a selectboard meeting May 28, town Water Quality Superintendent Chris Robinson said that adding the new development into the municipal system would still leave capacity in the section that serves Shelburne Heights.

The town last week hired Alan Huiznega at Green Mountain Engineering of Williston to review the proposed plan. In a letter dated Thursday, Huizenga said the wastewater lines in Shelburne Heights would be operating at most at 58 percent of their capacity with the Snyder development at peak usage.

Krohn said the matter will be on the agenda for discussion at Tuesday’s selectboard meeting.

The special board meeting to consider hiring Huizenga took about 15 minutes last Friday. Board Chair Jerry Storey attended in person at the town offices along with Town Manager Lee Krohn; Vice Chair Jaime Heins and member Mary Kehoe participated by telephone; members Mike Ashooh and Colleen Parker did not take part. Ashooh at the May 28 board meeting recused himself from the discussion noting that he lives in Shelburne Heights.

Krohn presented the board with two bids to complete the review ahead of the June 11 selectboard meeting: $150-$450 from Dave Marshall, of Civil Engineering Associates; and $1,000 from Alan Huizenga, of Green Mountain Engineering.

During discussion, the board acknowledged that Marshall performs engineering work for the town, so choosing a contractor without any ties to the town or the other parties involved was important, Krohn explained.