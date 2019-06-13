7th Heaven: CVU boys LAX wins another state title

LAUREN READ

Sports Correspondent

SOUTH BURLINGTON – After six state championships, you’d think Champlain Valley Union High School (CVU) had plenty experience.

In Saturday’s Division I state title game, the Redhawks needed a little extra experience. Lucky for them, they had 12 seniors to rely on.

CVU held off a furious comeback by Burr and Burton to earn the 15-13 win and capture their seventh straight state championship.

Top-seed CVU erupted for a 5-1 lead in the first quarter and continued to increase the lead 9-4 at halftime.

The Redhawks pushed the lead to 12-5 early in the third quarter and then traded goals with the Bulldogs to hold a 15-9 lead with just under 10 minutes to play in regulation.

No. 3 BBA then mounted a comeback, scoring the next four goals to close the gap to 15-13. But CVU didn’t panic and relied on their goalie and defense to hold on for the final minute.

Three players had hat tricks for the Redhawks, who finished the season at 17-1.

Sam Sturim, Jake Schaefer (two assists) and Max Gorman (assist) all had three goals, while Alex Leonard added two goals and two assists.

James Bernicke finished with a goal and three assists, Nate Cuttitta had one goal and one assist and Noah Martin tallied twice.

Bobby Spencer earned the win in goal with 13 saves.

It is the 10th title overall for the Redhawks and the eighth in the last 10 years.