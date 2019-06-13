Chief Donald Stevens receives honorary degree

Middlebury College honored Donald W. Stevens, Chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation, with an honorary degree at their annual commencement ceremony held May 26.

“I hope to be an inspiration to young people that hard work is rewarded, and that Abenaki people can be recognized for our contributions to society,” said Stevens. “I do my best to be a positive leader and role model for future generations.”

Chief Stevens is a respected Vermont Abenaki leader who has been instrumental in raising awareness of the rich heritage of the Abenaki and other native nations. He was the guiding force in the effort to gain legal recognition for the Abenaki people by the state of Vermont and in securing tribal lands for the Nulhegan Band.

Stevens is a member of many Vermont state boards and has served two terms, the second as chair, on the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs.

A U.S. Army veteran, Stevens has more than 27 years of experience developing information technology, logistics and manufacturing strategies for multimillion-dollar companies.