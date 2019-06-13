COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

American Lung Association LUNG FORCE Walk

June 20: Fifth annual. 5 p.m. Participant check-in. 6:15 p.m. Opening ceremonies. 6:30 p.m. Walk begins. 7:20 p.m. Clos-ing ceremonies, awards. Family-friendly educational “Mission Tents,” food, music, children’s activities. lung-force.org/Burlington; Jana Beagley, 876-6863, jana.beagley@lung.org. Battery Park, 1 North Ave.

Very Merry Theatre Summer Fundraiser

June 27: 7-10 p.m. A fun filled evening for adults 18 and over including music, dancing, cash bar and silent auction to support Very Merry Theatre’s mission to ensure all children have access to performing arts. $15. For more information, visit verymerrytheatre.org. Arts Riot, 400 Pine St.

CHARLOTTE

Clemmons Family Farm

African American and African Diaspora arts and culture community-building and creative placemaking programs.

• July 13: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Drumming with Ismael Bangoura. Donation. Register.

• June 22 & July 14: 1:30-2:30 p.m. West African Dance with Sidiki Sylla and Ismael Bangoura.

Admission by donation. Register.

Limited to max. of 35 people. Pre-registration required through Eventbrite sites. Visit www.clemmonsfamilyfarm.org for registration links. 765-560-5445. 2190 Greenbush Rd.

HINESBURG

Champlain Valley Union High School Vermont Reads

June 19: 6-7 p.m. Community discussion: “March: Book One,” by Congressman John Lewis, civil rights leader. Light re-freshments.. 482-7100, plangella@cvsdvt.org. CVU Library. 369 CVU Rd.

Warriors S.O.A.R. Golf Classic

Aug. 12: 10 a.m. Third annual. Fundraiser for local nonprofit providing support, outreach, assistance, recovery to veter-ans (warriorsoar.org). classy.org/event/3rd-annual-warriors-soar-golf-classic/e234670?preview=true. Cedar Knoll Country Club, 13460 Route 116.

MONTPELIER

Climb out of the darkness

June 15: 10 a.m.-noon. Honoring those with perinatal mood or anxiety disorder (PMAD). Walk to Peace Park and back. Good Beginnings of Central Vermont. 595-7953, #ClimboutIf. ashley@goodbeginningscentralvt.org. postpar-tum.z2systems.com/teamcentralvt.

State House lawn, 115 State St.

Family Three-Mile Mass Ride for the Planet

June 22: Rain or shine. Montpelier High School to TimberHomes Vermont, 21 Fork Road. Snacks, music, games. Orga-nized by Mother Up! Project of 350 Vermont. Wear helmets, bring water. Shuttle to bring adults back to high school. tinyurl.com/cvca350vt; 350VT.org

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Music in the Park

June 15: 7 p.m. South Burlington Recreation and Parks hosts a free concert featuring the Green Mountain Brass Band. Bring chairs or a blanket and maybe a picnic to enjoy during the concert.

No alcohol or glass bottles in the park. Veterans Memorial Park, 1000 Dorset St.

Golf Tournament for Epilepsy

• June 19: Required pre-registration deadline.

• June 24: 11:30 a.m. Ninth annual. 1 p.m. start. Prizes, boxed lunch, dinner barbecue.

Bethany Garrow, Miss VT USA 2019. Individual $150; Foursome $600, Tee Sponsorship $100. Registration form or to volunteer: 802-318-1575, epilepsy@sover.net. Vermont National Country Club.

VTLyme.org Healing from Lyme Disease

June 22: 12-4 p.m. VTLyme.org hosts a talk and presentation by Dr. Robert Stram and Bob Giguere. Dr. Stram is the founder of the Stram Center for Integrative Medicine. His practice includes treatment of tick-borne diseases. Bob Gi-guere is head of sales at IGeneX, a company that specializes in tick-borne disease testing. Speakers begin at 1 p.m. and will be followed by a Q&A. At noon, view Stand-4-Lyme video about Lyme disease research at Stanford Universi-ty.

Free and open to the public. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. Event followed by a “Practitioner Forum” at the Hotel Vermont in Burlington. 5:30-8 p.m.

Visit vtlyme.org for more information.

VERGENNES

Lake Champlain Maritime Museum 22nd annual Challenge Race

June 30: 9:30 a.m. Registration; 11 a.m. race start. Three-mile race. Open to all human-powered boats. Triangular course crosses Lake Champlain from Vermont to New York and back. $25 participant includes gift bag and lunch. Bene-fits longboat program. lcmm.org 4472 Basin Harbor Rd.

WILLISTON

Chittenden Solid Waste District Backyard Composting Workshops

Green Mountain Compost

June 26: 5:30-7 p.m.

Learn the joy of home composting. Discover the benefits of “closing the loop” with your own household food scraps in this interactive, hands-on demonstration of a healthy compost and digesting system. Free. Attendance at these popu-lar composting workshops is limited. Sign up early. https://cswd.net/composting/backyard-composting/backyard-composting-workshops/, cswd.net, 660-4949, 1042 Redmond Rd.

Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Downtown Burlington

The Vermont Dance Alliance presents “Traces: A Public Dance Happening,” a day of free outdoor dance performances happening throughout downtown Burlington. The day features pieces by dance artists from throughout the state, ranging in styles from contemporary and improvisation to Noyes Rhythm and ballet. Begin at Church Street Market-place in front Burlington City Arts to pick up a performance map of the event. Or find the map at www.tinyurl.com/TracesMap2019. All performances are outdoors and take place rain or shine. For more information, visit vermontdance.org.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Queen City Contras

June 14: 7:45 p.m. beginners; 8 p.m. Lausanne Allen calling; music by Chimney Swift. All welcome, dances taught, no partner or experience necessary. $9 adults; under 12 free. Bring clean, soft-soled dancing shoes. 877-3698, queencity-contras.org. North End Studios, 294 N. Winooski Ave.

Balkan Folk Dancing

June 16: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. Free first time. $6 donation and snacks for the break welcome. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. 802-540-1020; dance@together.net Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St. Enter through back door.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Vermont Youth Dancers “Turn to Stone, A Journey to Narnia”

• June 22: 6:30 p.m.

• June 23: 2 p.m. A twist on “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” $15. vermontyouthdancers.org, South Burlington High School, 550 Dorset St.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

CHARLOTTE

“Mt. Philo Commune” at Mt. Philo Inn

June 16: 4 p.m. Vermont Archive Movie Project (VAMP) encore showing presented by the Vermont International Film Festival. A documentary film portrait of the Mt. Philo commune in the early 1970s. Directed by Robert Machover & Michael Singer. (Documentary, 23 mins., 1973) Followed by Q&A with Bridget Meyer and other commune members. Free, with suggested $20 donation towards VAMP’s costs of restoring Vermont films. Book tickets at vtiff.org. 27 Inn Rd.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts Center Family Art Saturday

June 22 (4th Saturday of the month): 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drop-in. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibi-tions. Free and open to the public. 865-7166, www.burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

Flynn – Free Family Saturdays

10-11 a.m. Free. Pre-registration required. flynncenter.org Flynn Lobby, 153 Main St.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation and Cynosure, Inc. (GBIC) 65th Annual Meeting

June 19: 5-7 p.m. ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain. 862-5726, extension 12. gbicvt.org.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s ex-periences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at any age

Tuesdays 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Rd.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays: 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Second Tuesdays of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the sup-port group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Rd.

MUSEUMS

ADDISON

DAR John Strong Mansion Museum

Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Guided tours through Labor Day. 1796 home; five generations of the Strong family. Vermont Daughters of the American Revolution; special tours by appointment. $5 adults, $3 seniors and stu-dents, $10 family. 6656 VT-17W. 759-2309, johnstrongmansion.org 6656 Vt. Route 17 W.

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum Ethan Allen Day

June 22 & 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ethan Allen Day, “Experience the Vermont Frontier!” Re-enactors of Col. Seth Warn-er’s regiment. Military drill, demonstrations, hands-on activities. www.ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Home-stead.

Fleming Museum University of Vermont

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. 61 Colchester Ave. www.uvm.edu/~fleming/

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury Museum

To Aug. 11: “Being There: Photographs by James P. Blair,” National Geographic Society photographer. deper-kin@middlebury.edu, 443-5235. 72 Porter Field Rd.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

To Aug. 25: Harold Weston (1894-1972): Freedom in the Wilds; the “Thoreau of the Adirondacks.” American modernist painter and social activist. Early Adirondack views, 1920-1923; selections from the Stone Series, 1968-1972, and ephemera.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

Saturday, June 15, 12-6 p.m., Shelburne Farms, 1611 Harbor Rd., Shelburne

Scrag Mountain Music and New Music on The Point presents Sounds of the Earth, a summer festival celebrating the natural soundscape-inspired music of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and environmental activist John Luther Adams. This event, held in and around the rustic Shelburne Farms Coach Barn, includes live music, vocal and drumming work-shops, children’s activities, raffles, food trucks and more. Featured musicians include the JACK Quartet, TURNmusic, Rural Noise Ensemble, percussionist Jan Williams, double bassist Robert Black, composer Eve Beglarian and participants of New Music on The Point. Admission is “Come as you are. Pay what you can.” At-will donations will be collected at the event. For details, including specific concert times, visit www.scragmountainmusic.org. Above, JACK Quartet Banff.

MUSIC

BRISTOL

Pocock Rocks Music Festival and Street Fair

June 15: 3-8 p.m.10th annual. Free community event from Bristol CORE. Musical performances on two stages. Rain or shine. After party at Hatch 31 with The Big Pick All Stars. 760-6076, facebook.com/pocockrocks, Main St.

BURLINGTON

Stellaria Trio in Concert

June 22: 7:30 p.m. Violinist Letitia Quante, cellist John Dunlop, pianist Claire Black. Suggested donations: $20, $5 limited means. Children free. stellariatrio.com College Street Congregational Church, 265 College St.

Burlington City Arts Summer Concert Series

To-Aug. 28: 12:30 p.m. Twenty-two free concerts. Wednesday and Friday. burlingtoncityarts.org. Lower Church St. near City Hall.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Bicycle Club Day Touring Rides

Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need waiver signed by parent. Helmets required. thegmbc.com.

• June 16: 9:15 a.m. Champlain Bridge ride, 43 or 55 miles. Meet at Vergennes Union High School, Monkton Road, east parking lot. Info: Amy Ross, 324-2137, vtamy@comcast.net, Social Ride: Donna Leban, 862-1901, light-spd@comcast.net.

• June 30: 8:45 a.m. Rouse’s Point Rouser, 60-mile loop, short ride 50 miles. Meet at Grand Isle Ferry parking lot. Info: Matt Kuivinen, 881-9045, mattkui@earthlink.net, Social Ride Leader: Donna Leban, 862-1901, lightspd@comcast.net.

COLCHESTER

Friends of the Winooski River River of Light

Paddling by the Light of the Moon

July 16: 6:30 p.m. PaddleSurf Champlain rentals. $25. Heineberg Bridge put-in. Reservations: Jason, 881-4905 or ja-son@paddlesurfchamplain.com. 7 p.m. Sunset launch. Heineberg Bridge Access, Colchester side of Route 127 bridge over Winooski River. 2.5 miles to Lake Champlain. Take out: Colchester Fishing Access. winooskiriver.org/river-of-light-moonlight-paddle.php.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms Summer Programs

• June 15: Raptors in Residence. Meet a live bird of prey and learn about the amazing world of raptors with Outreach for Earth Stewardship. Free with admission.

• June 17: 6:30-8 p.m. Summer Campfire with Outreach for Earth Stewardship. Enjoy sitting around a campfire on a warm summer evening, fun activities and a visit from a live owl. Recommended for ages five and up. Register at shel-burnefarms.org/calendar. Member: $5/person; Non-member: $6/person

• June 21: 7-9 a.m. Morning Bird Walk. Celebrate the return of the dawn chorus. Join naturalist Matt Kolan to explore shrubland, grassland, wetland and forest habitats in search of the sights and sounds of our feathered friends. Register at shelburnefarms.org/calendar. $6/person

SOUTH BURLINGTON

GMBC Introductory Group Rides

June 22: 10 a.m. Green Mountain Bicycle Club hosts introductory group rides to teach novice cyclists how to ride safely in a group. 12 to 20 miles. Helmets required, bikes in good working condition, under 18 with adult. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park (Wheeler Lot). For info, contact group leader: Dorothy Pumo, 829-8729, dpumo5@gmail.com

Burlington Garden Club Community Garden Volunteer Work Program

First Saturday of month: July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7: 9-11 a.m. Help maintain the four gardens in the Vermont Garden Park: All–American, Cottage, Butterfly, and Grandma and Grandpa Gardens. Bring small garden tools and gloves. 615-390-9965, djvanmullen@gmail.com. 1100 Dorset St.

Stunt Kite Fliers & Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Free. David, 658-0030. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, Dorset St.

THEATER

WAITSFIELD

The Valley Players “Harvey”

June 14-16: Friday & Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. Directed by Tom Badowski. “Harvey” is the first show ever pro-duced by the Valley Players in 1979. Information at valleyplayers.com or by calling 802-583-1674. 4254 Main St.