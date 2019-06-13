News from Pierson Library

A universe of stories at the library

All of us here at the Pierson would like to extend our thanks to storyteller and musician extraordinaire Inger Dybfest, who’s about to wrap up another wonderful season of musical story time. Thursday mornings are always hopping here at the library, as Inger draws a solid fan base of little ones, all eager to shake their sillies out. Alas, our Thursday story time follows the school calendar, so littles have just one more chance to catch Inger in action before the Summer hiatus. Stop in for the last session of the season, this Thursday, June 13 at 10:30 a.m.

With the end of school year programming comes … the Summer Kick-off! Join us on Thursday, June 20 at 1 p.m. in our Field House location for a scoop (or two) of ice cream! Kids grab a reading log, decorate a reusable canvas tote bag to haul all of those summer reads home and sign up for a season of great programming.

We’re also doggone excited to announce that beginning Wednesday, June 19, Pam Loeb of the the American Kennel Club will be on hand with her canine friends to host weekly “Read to a Dog” sessions! Kids are invited to read aloud to an attentive pup. All reading levels are accommodated, and readers gain points towards great incentives offered by the B.A.R.K. program. When it comes to reading aloud, those soft dog ears are “all the better to hear you with.” Space is limited, so be sure and contact us to “book” your Wednesday afternoon session.

The following Thursday, June 27 at 1 p.m., we’ll host Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate in the Shelburne Town Gym. No registration necessary, just stop on in for an afternoon of adventure on the high seas! “Fish” for sunken treasure and enjoy tunes from Grammy-nominated Rockin’ Ron. Recommended for ages 3-7, but all ages are welcome to attend this free performance.

Check out our web page and events calendar for further happenings, this will be a landmark summer for the library, as the grand finale to our summer reading season will be the move to our new digs!