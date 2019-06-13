Parks & Rec News

Shelburne Beach passes available at Shelburne Beach starting June 17

The 2019 Season Pass Cost is $25 for first car, $5 per additional car in a household. Seniors ages 60+ are $5 per car for a season pass. Beach passes can also be purchased at theRecreation Office during business hours.See our website for more information about Shelburne Beach. Must be a Shelburne resident to purchase a season pass.

The 22nd Annual Back to the Beach Night!

Tuesday, June 18, 6-8 p.m. ​

Join us at Shelburne Beach for a fun picnic to kick off the start of beach season. A bounce house will provide entertainment for the kids, and be sure to bring your swimsuit. Please bring a dish to share for the picnic. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks will be provided. In order to cut down on waste, we encourage you to bring your own plates and silverware. This event is free and open to all Shelburne Residents. There will be no charge to enter the beach for this special event! A special thanks to ours sponsors: Associates in Orthodontics, Drs. Librizzi, Blasius, & Librizzi!

Redhawk Soccer Camp ​

Join CVU varsity coach Stan Williams and other CVU soccer coaches and players for a fun week focused on a variety of age appropriate technical skills. However, the number one emphasis of the camp is fostering a love of the game of soccer. Campers will be divided by age groups, and at times gender, in order to provide the best experience for everyone. All participants will receive a ball and a t-shirt. Participants who plan to attend Part 2 in the afternoon will be taken to the school by a counselor. Please inform staff at check in. Camp Dates are July 8 through 12 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. for $150 per camper. ​Kids Entering grades K—9 in the fall of 2019 are welcome. Registration deadline: June 17.

Great Escape tickets

Starting to think about an end-of-school-year outing with your family? How about a fun day at the Great Escape! Stop by the Recreation Department to purchase discounted tickets and save $23.99 off the gate price! Cash or checks only please. Questions? Call our office at 985-9551

Adult table tennis

Fridays, June 7 through Aug. 30 from 6:30-10 p.m. in the Town Center Gym. All ages and abilities are welcome. There will be informal instruction and organized play, matches. Registration Fee is $15.00 for the summer session.

Find all the details about our summer concerts, camps and programs at www.shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation

Adult volleyball- summer​

Wednesdays, June 12 to Aug. 28 (no session June 19) from 7-9 p.m. in the Town Center Gym. Join this coed, pick up play, recreational level program with an emphasis on fun! Registration Fee is $15 for the summer session.