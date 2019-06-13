Remembering Sgt. Willard Magoon: Vermont Army National Guard soldier passes during training

MIRANDA JONSWOLD

Correspondent

The Vermont Army National Guard is mourning the passing of a soldier who died at a New Orleans hospital on Sunday.

Sgt. Willard Magoon, 25, died of cardiac complications at Ochsners Medical Center with his family present, the Guard announced in a press release Monday.

Magoon served as an allied trade specialist, a mechanic supervisor, assigned to B Company, 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Magoon was training at Fort Polk in Louisiana from late April through the end of May as part of the Vermont Army National Guard 19-07 Joint Readiness Training Center rotation. It was during his training when he started experiencing flu-like symptoms and was provided medical attention. As his health continued to decline, he was first sent to Rapides Hospital in Leesville, La., and admitted to the intensive care unit before then being transported to Ochsner Medical Center.

Capt. Lindsey Pigeon, commander, B Co. 186th Brigade Support Battalion, said that it “all happened so fast,” and that “we are all still in shock.”

“My heart goes out to the family,” she said in a press release from the Vermont National Guard on June 10. “It’s been a hard couple of weeks for everyone involved, and now it’s important for all of us to come together to help in any way we can.”

Brig. Gen. Gregory Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, also expressed shock and said that “we are here for his family and will offer them all the support we can during this trying time.”

Gov. Phil Scott also extended his condolences to Magoon’s family, friends and his “brothers and sisters” in the Vermont National Guard.

“I mourn alongside you, as we come to grips with this tragic loss,” he said.

Magoon, who was from Panton, Vt., will be remembered for his service and dedication to the Vermont Army National Guard.