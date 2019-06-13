Shelburne Police Log

153 traffic violations

87 directed patrols

35 miscellaneous complaints

39 medical calls with transport

18 medical calls without transport

11 commercial vehicle inspections

10 burglar alarms

10 suspicious person reports

7 welfare checks

6 false fire alarms

6 loose/barking dogs

6 minor vehicle crashes

4 agency assists

4 accidental 911 calls

3 background checks

3 harassment reports

2 child car seat installation

March 30

11:27 a.m. Caller on Falls Road reported a woman outside their home refusing to leave. Police identified the woman, escorted her off the property and gave her a courtesy ride to Colchester.

2:29 p.m. Police located a disorderly woman outside a Falls Road home, refusing to leave. Savannah Price, age 20 of Colchester, was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Unlawful Trespass. At 5:02 p.m., police were called again to the home where Price was reportedly trying to force her way into the home. Price was taken into custody, transported to Chittenden County Correctional Facility and lodged on charges of Unlawful Trespass and Unlawful Mischief.

7:47 p.m. An officer stopped a vehicle driving erratically on Spear Street. The driver, Donna Fayette, age 59 of Shelburne, was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Driving under the Influence.

March 31

12:03 a.m. Police were dispatched to Shelburne Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police found the vehicle unoccupied and the owner walking nearby. The driver, Bhola Rimal, age 31 of Shelburne, was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charges of Driving under the Influence and False Information to a Police Officer.

3:35 a.m. An officer stopped a vehicle on Shelburne Road at Harbor Road for travelling 74 mph in a 35 mph zone. The driver, Tina Escaja, age 54 of South Burlington, was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation.

April 1

2:49 a.m. Police cited Shelburne Road motorist Anthony Burbo, age 57 of Williston, to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Driving While License Suspended.

12:12 p.m. Police took a report from a caller on Acorn Lane that a fraudulent purchase was made using their personal information.

12:51 p.m. Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a retail theft. The suspect left the store before police arrived but was located nearby. Tiffany Bessette, age 31 of Milton, was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Retail Theft.

3:56 p.m. Kinney Drugs reported a possible retail theft. Police located an individual, recovered stolen property, and issued a trespass notice.

5:19 p.m. The fire department contacted a homeowner on Brook Lane regarding an unpermitted fire, which was extinguished.

April 2

12:34 a.m. Police assisted a resident on Shelburne Road gain entry to their home after being locked out.

7:48 a.m. A caller from Shelburne Road reported the theft of multiple items, including a snowmobile and trailer. Both were recovered a short time later. Investigation is continuing.

April 3

2:30 a.m. At the Countryside Motel, police located a rental vehicle which had been reported stolen; arrangements were made for its return.

7:46 p.m. Police mediated a dispute at a home on Nashville Road after receiving a report of an individual threatening a relative’s roommate.

April 4

9:07 a.m. A caller on Olde Orchard Lane reported an ongoing problem with a vehicle driving fast through the neighborhood during school bus pick-up time. Police spoke with the driver.

4:05 p.m. Police assisted Community Outreach as they contacted an individual needing help; the person was taken to UVM Medical Center.

9:49 p.m. A caller on Oak Hill Road reported a suspicious person at the end of their driveway. Police determined the individual was just a neighbor stargazing.

April 5

6:36 a.m. Police assisted with traffic near Pond Road and Dorset Street where about 10 cows were walking in the roadway. The owner arrived to return the animals to the farm.

3:03 p.m. Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a retail theft. Police located the individual involved and issued a Notice of Trespass.

5:01 p.m. Police checked out a report of an erratic motorist on Shelburne Road near Church Street with a driver under duress. An officer located the vehicle and the occupants said they had been bird watching.

6 p.m. Theft of several hundred dollars-worth of clothing and accessories was reported from Mendy’s Clothing on Harbor Road. Within a few hours of an appeal to the public to identify a suspect from a security cameral photo, police charged Ann Crane, age 73 of South Burlington, with retail theft and she was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division.

April 7

2:54 a.m. Shelburne Fire assisted South Burlington Fire with station coverage while they were at a barn fire.

1:38 a.m. A caller reported hearing a vehicle spinning out at the Bay Access on Bay Road. Upon arrival, officers noted a great amount of lawn damage from a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and the driver, Robert Verrastro, age 45 of South Burlington, was cited for unlawful mischief.

1:34 p.m. Fire, Rescue, and Police responded to Timber Lane for a reported electrical fire. The hazard was removed.

4:42 p.m. Fire and Rescue responded to Covington Lane for a reported electrical fire. The hazard was removed.

10:56 p.m. Police checked out a report of juveniles running around the grounds at Shelburne Museum. An officer located a vehicle parked across the street; the driver refused to provide the names of his friends and was issued a trespass notice.

April 8

12:40 p.m. Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a retail theft. A police officer located the individual involved, Kelly Malanese, age 40 of Winooski. She was issued a trespass notice and citation for retail theft.

7:46 p.m. Police checked out a report of a sick or injured raccoon on Bay Road near Spinnaker Lane. An officer located the animal, which did not appear to be injured. No further action taken.

April 10

5:36 p.m. A caller from the Automaster on Shelburne Road reported items stolen from his vehicle. Police are investigating.

April 11

5:54 a.m. Police were called to a domestic dispute on Shelburne Road. Those involved said it was only verbal. No other action was taken.

11:35 a.m. Kinney Drugs reported a retail theft. Police were unable to locate the suspect. The case is pending further investigation.

5 p.m. Police assisted Vermont Fish and Wildlife with a deer hit by a vehicle.

April 12

2:20 p.m. Green Mountain Power was notified about a tree down on power lines on Ordway Shore Road.

5:31 p.m. Police assisted with traffic while the owner of a disabled vehicle on Shelburne Road at Falls Road was able to move the vehicle.

April 18

7:07 a.m. Police checked out a report of a man walking in the road near Shelburne Museum. The man appeared to be intoxicated and was taken to detox.

1:36 p.m. Police took a report regarding harassing telephone calls and are investigating.

April 19

11:13 p.m. Police provided traffic control until state highway workers were able to fix the traffic signal hanging too low over Shelburne Road at Marsett Road.

April 20

5:16 p.m. Police assisted with cows in the road on Harbor Road by Bay Road. The owner was notified, and animals returned home. Later at 11:56 p.m., police were called about a single cow in the road and an officer assisted.

6:52 p.m. Police went to Shelburne Community School on Harbor Road to check out a report of a man lying on a picnic table. No one was found.

7:25 p.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious person near Marsett and Shelburne Roads and found an individual in need of assistance. Rescue transported the person to the hospital.

April 21

1:38 a.m. An individual on Olde Orchard Lane reported someone in her garage. Police responded and determined the overhead door malfunctioned.

5:56 p.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police at a domestic disturbance on Spear Street in Charlotte.

April 22

11:25 a.m. Police took a report from a woman on Bay Road who said her vehicle was vandalized. The case is pending additional leads.

10:23 p.m. A police officer located an intoxicated woman on Shelburne Road walking in the roadway and took her to detox.

10:39 p.m. Police responded to a domestic dispute on Martindale Road. Police took a woman into protective custody and she was later released to a family member.

April 23

8 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Chittenden Family Court with serving an Abuse Prevention Order to an individual on Shelburne Road.

April 24

1:55 p.m. An individual came into the police station and dropped off firearms they no longer wanted. The firearms were placed in storage until they could be destroyed.

April 25

7 p.m. Police ticketed a vehicle illegally parked in a handicap spot on Falls Road.

10:53 p.m. Police, Fire and Rescue responded to a one-car crash at the intersection of Dorset Street and Shelburne-Hinesburg Road. The driver, Justin Perking, age 34 of Burlington, was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and issued a citation to appear in court to answer the charge Driving Under the Influence.

April 26

5:25 p.m. A resident at The Arbors reported the theft of items from her room. Police are investigating.