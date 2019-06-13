Waldorf School graduates 15 students

Surrounded by family, friends, and teachers, 15 students graduated on Saturday from Lake Champlain Waldorf School in a heartfelt and tradition-filled ceremony.

The ceremony began with a humor-filled welcome by two members of the rising senior class. Commencement speaker Garrett Kimberly, who teaches math and drama, offered inspired words of wisdom. He spoke of being truly understood and seen, choosing to be vulnerable, and learning to love the other—and to use these capacities as tools to change the world.

Anna Churchill, Mia Guidry and Sophia Pedriani gave their class’s Senior Address, filled with memorable experiences and lighthearted stories. They described overcoming challenges, learning to understand their own strength, expanding their comfort zones, and forming an incredible bond along the way. From navigating New York City to rafting in Ecuador, the class has grown and experienced the cycle of giving and receiving, and the students feel that they have a true sense of themselves as they step into their next adventures.

The students then accepted their diplomas from class sponsor and teacher Emily Fuchs, who gave a warm and insightful acknowledgement of each member of the class. Teacher Tyler Macdonald gave them a rose and turned their sash. Each year, the graduates of the school embroider their names on these sashes, and in turning their sash each member of the class joins the ranks of alumni.

Songs and poetry arranged and performed by the seniors were woven throughout the ceremony as their last artistic presentations to the community. The song “Rivers and Roads” by the Head and the Heart was accompanied by student guitarist Brit Higgins.

“Through attending the graduation, I felt like I got to know each of the students and got a strong sense of the depth of learning and powerful relationships that were formed throughout the class’s time together,” one attendee observed.

The class was accepted to 54 different colleges and universities including American University, Brandeis University, Clark University, Connecticut College, Cornell College, Hofstra University, Lawrence University, Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Mount Holyoke College, New York University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Roger Williams University, Rutgers University, Salve Regina University, Skidmore College, Union College, University of the Arts London, University of Vermont and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Congratulations to the Lake Champlain Waldorf School Class of 2019 graduates:

Kaden Bergeron (Shelburne), Anna Churchill (Burlington), Annabelle Creech (Charlotte), Charlotte Fecteau (Huntington), Samuel Gauthier (South Burlington), Oona Gourlay (Shelburne), Mia Guidry (Westford and Colchester), Brittan Higgins (Burlington), Amelia Kerin (Monkton), Katje Kroncke-Wisdom (South Burlington), Dylan Marcinkowski (Northfield), Sophia Pedriani (New Haven), Cooper Strong (Burlington), Andy Xiao (Shelburne), and Ranpo Zhao (South Burlington).