Yankee Doodle site eyed for housing: Plans include residential, senior living, underground parking

LISA SCAGLIOTTI

Correspondent

A Shelburne developer has set his sights on the shuttered Yankee Doodle Motel property where he has plans for 63 housing units in three two-story buildings set atop the town’s first underground parking garage.

Developer David Shenk went before the Shelburne Development Review Board last week to discuss plans for the roughly 3.3 acre site on the west side of Shelburne Road north of Shelburne village.

Set back from the busy state highway, the former 14-room motel has been closed since 2014. The property is still owned by Gabriel Handy of Burlington, according to the permit application.

Shenk’s design team outlined plans to raze the motel and build three buildings facing Shelburne Road, two with 24 apartments each, and a third with 15 units. The $5 million project would have 14 parking spaces outside the buildings and another 78 spaces in a single underground parking area extending under all three of the buildings.

In a presentation to the board, project engineer Paul O’Leary described the two larger buildings as future senior housing, and the smaller building marketed to residents of all ages. The units would have either one or two bedrooms.

Vehicle access to the site is off Winter Haven Road on the property’s northern boundary, a road shared with 17 homes in the residential neighborhood that also includes White and Red Cedar Lanes, both cul de sacs.

Several residents from the neighborhood attended the development review meeting raise concerns including traffic and screening.

Robert Bick of the neighborhood homeowners association pointed out that Winter Haven Road is a quiet street without sidewalks and the school bus stop is at the intersection with Shelburne Road.

Anya Huneke lives on Red Cedar Lane and has an 8-year-old.

“I’m all for changing the Yankee Doodle dump to something nice,” she said, but added that new traffic traffic would make a sidewalk critical. “That would be huge,” she said.

Shelburne Development Review Board Coordinator Ravi Venkataraman explained to the board that its review of the project will be multi-layered.

Although Shenk is not seeking to divide the property into smaller lots, subdivision regulations apply because it contains multi-family units. The project also will require site plan review which will cover many external features including vehicle and pedestrian access, landscaping, lighting and aesthetics, Venkataraman said.

The developer has also requested several waivers of regulations including permission to build to American with Disabilities Act standards given its target market. Zoning for the property calls for ground-level buildings to be several steps higher than grade.

Shenk and his company own a senior housing development in Milton and is in the state Act 250 permitting process for a four-story 93-room Holiday Inn Express hotel project proposed for Water Tower Circle in Colchester.

“I’m not new to (the fact) that this might impact other people,” Shenk said, noting that he’s shared plans with the neighborhood residents in order to solicit feedback. Modifications such as adding a sidewalk along the road, or increasing the size of fencing and the number of trees planted to create a buffer are “all on the table,” he said.

“As long as we can conform to the regulations, we’re happy to make those adjustments,” Shenk said.

One question that went unanswered from neighbor Gail Lindemann pertained to construction of the underground parking: “Is there going to be blasting?” she asked.

The board said it would continue its review of the project at its July 17 meeting.