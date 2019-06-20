Cold Press and Palmer’s Sugarhouse join farmers market

ROSALYN GRAHAM

Correspondent

It’s been an exciting season for Shelburne Farmers Market this year with three Saturdays of sunny weather, happy crowds of shoppers and a great mix of vendors, some who have been at the market for its entire 14-year history, and some new in 2019.

Introducing two more new vendors: Cold Pressed, who bring their delicious juices to the market, and Palmer’s Sugarhouse with their excellent maple syrup and maple products.

Palmer’s Sugarhouse

David and Michele Palmer are carrying on family traditions. Their Palmer’s Sugarhouse was founded by David’s father, David, more than 50 years ago tapping the trees in his farm’s maple forest and boiling the sap to delicious maple syrup. In the early days of Shelburne Farmers Market, the elder Palmer brought his maple products to the annual Shelburne Day celebration.

David and his wife Michelle are continuing the sugaring tradition of the family at their Shelburne-Hinesburg Road farm, and now they have become one of the newest vendors at Shelburne Farmers Market.

Their tent at the market is filled with an amazing array of maple products: maple syrup in a variety of size containers of different shapes, as well as maple popcorn, maple candy, maple frosted cookies, and so much more from Michele’s kitchen. There are wonderful treats for local shoppers and perfect tastes of Vermont for visitors from afar to take home with them.

Shelburne Farmers Market, a project of Shelburne Business and Professional Association, is held on the picturesque Shelburne Parade Ground in the heart of Shelburne Village from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 12.

Cold Pressed

As they tell it, Home Pressed co-founders Jeremy and Lindie Martin left the hustle and bustle of San Francisco in search of a more wholesome, simple and fulfilling life in Vermont. They wanted to bring their business experience and nutrition knowledge to Vermont to help foster healthy communities.

Lindie started juicing about 10 years ago. When she discovered the transformative effects that juicing and cleansing had on her body, she dreamed of opening up her own juice business to share the incredible results that cold-pressed juice can have on everyone’s life.

Arriving in Vermont about a year ago, Lindie and Jeremy began exploring sources for their juice products.

“We partner with local, certified organic farms when possible to source our wide selection of vegetables, fruits, nuts and roots for our juices, superfood smoothies and plant-based foods,” they said.

The Vermont ingredients used include kale and collards from Old Road Farm and the Martins hope to expand partnerships with other local farmers to get a variety of other produce for their juices.