CVU spring athletes make all-star teams

LAUREN READ

Correspondent

BASEBALL

The top senior baseball players from Vermont have been selected for the 2019 Twin State Baseball Classic.

Champlain Valley will be well represented, with three players taking the field for the Green Mountain State.

Ian Parent is on the roster as a first baseman and pitcher, Aiden Johnson will play in the infield and Tyler Skaflestad will also play in the infield to represent the Redhawks.

The game will be played on Saturday, June 22, at the Maxfield Complex in White River Junction at 9:30 a.m. as Vermont takes on the top seniors from New Hampshire.

LACROSSE

The top seniors from Vermont and New Hampshire will compete in the 27th Byrne Cup on Saturday, June 22, at Lebanon High School in New Hampshire.

The girls’ game will start at 1:45 p.m., with the boys’ game following at 4:15 p.m.

Two players from Champlain Valley will represent on the girls side, with Sophie Cresta (attack) and Teddi Simons (defense) representing Vermont.

The Redhawks will also be well represented on the boys side. Shane Boehmcke will play on defense, Noah Martin will play as a long-stick midfielder, Jake Schaefer will join the attack and Sam Sturim will represent as a midfielder.

HOCKEY

Three Champlain Valley boys hockey players will take the ice during the 27th annual All-Star Hockey Classic on Saturday, June 29, at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The Classic will see the top seniors from Vermont and the top seniors from New Hamsphire as part of a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Vermont.

Charlie Averill will represent the Redhawks as a forward, Nickolas Lyman will play as a defenseman and Logan Cody will serve as a goaltender for the Vermont team.

The puck will drop for the girls game at 4:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for students and children under 6 are free.

For more information, go to www.allstarhockeyclassicvtnh.org.