Kitchen closes but chef hopes to reboot

LISA SCAGLIOTTI

Correspondent

Courtney Contos has closed her Chef Contos business on Falls Road with an eye toward launching a new wellness-coaching effort.

After more than six years in Shelburne village where she has taught classes, sold kitchen equipment and supplies, Contos officially closed June 10 and said she’s ready to shift her work focus to a more personal mission. The new direction grew from her work at the retail shop and kitchen classroom and her personal experiences, she said.

Contos is currently studying in a yearlong program for functional medicine coaching, a career change that she says grew out of managing her own rheumatoid arthritis.

“Food as medicine – that’s who I’ve become,” she said. “I want to reach a lot more people.”

Contos grew up in Chicago in a restaurant family that led her to culinary school, her own restaurant and catering businesses and eventually to Vermont where she started the cooking school at the Inn at Essex. The Chef Contos Kitchen and Store in Shelburne was her most recent venture. Food and Wine Magazine named it one of the best cooking schools in the country several years and her small classes would quickly sell out.

But with her focus shifting now, Contos said she wants to share with others her experience as a chef and what she’s learning about wellness as it relates to environments and lifestyles.

Functional medicine focuses on making changes that will lead to a healthier lifestyle, often done in conjunction with a physician’s treatment for an ongoing condition such as an autoimmune disorder, Contos explained.

It’s a path she’s taken with success and now she wants to work with others.

“This isn’t about eating more broccoli or taking a walk,” she said. “This is working with people who are ready to make significant changes in their lives.”

She said functional medicine coaches often work with clients by phone or online on a regular basis to track progress. Podcasts and online seminars will likely factor into her approach as well.

As she’s put her kitchen gadgets, pots and pans on sale and started packing up, messages from customers and cooking students have poured in over email and social media.

“There are a lot of emotions,” Contos said Wednesday.

Contos said she will launch a new website and delete some social media accounts from her store. For now she will remain online on Instagram as Chef Contos with news of her next venture coming later this year.

As for her space at 65 Falls Road, Contos said she rented and doesn’t know who might move in next.