Shelburne Community School 8th graders graduate, then cruise

CULLEN PARADIS
Community News Service
Despite upwards of 400 chairs, graduation in the Shelburne Community School was standing-room only.
Relatives of the 87 members of the graduating class came from far and wide, such as Stan Williams.
He traveled all the way from Naples, Fla., for last Thursday’s ceremony and to see his grandson, eighth-grader Samuel Williams.
“It’s basically my first time here,” he said, before finding his family and taking a seat.
Megan Costa and her three boys were recent arrivals to the school. Her oldest, Kyle Costa, was graduating only a couple of months after transferring. Still, she said, he had found a place at the school.
“Shelburne school is amazing for my kids,” Costa said. “Kyle really loved the Chill Program, which is snowboarding,”
The event began with music from the school’s Wind Ensemble, which played several times throughout the ceremony. Singers in the 8th grade concert choir also gave their final performance.
The first major speaker of the evening was school alumna Luke Sweeney, who graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School the following day. His remarks focused on his transition to high school and the importance of empathy.
“There’s no piece of advice I can give you to prepare you for the next four years,” he said, “but if I’ve learned one thing from people far wiser than I, it’s that empathy will make them easier.”
After the event, Sweeney reflected on his experience at Shelburne Community School.
“It’s very interesting coming back to my middle school,” he said. “It’s nice to see everything come full circle. When I was given this opportunity at first I wasn’t sure, but looking back I’m glad I did.”
Principal Scott Sivo cut some of his own parts from the ceremony in order to include more student input, such as an eight-minute video of what students remembered from their time at the school.
He did give a small address in which he described the graduates.
“This is a special class,” Sivo said. “They represent us and our community so well.”
The student council also featured prominently, with each member speaking on topics such as family or their classmates.
Graduate Gabriel Nelson was one of those student council members.
“My time at the school has been really fun,” he said after the ceremony. “I did a lot of new things, and I just had a great experience.”
After the ceremony, there was little time to talk and take photos. The event was on a tight schedule with graduates whisked onto a bus to head to the Burlington waterfront for a school graduation tradition – a dinner dance on Lake Champlain aboard the Spirit of Ethan Allen.
Community News Service is a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.
Shelburne Community School Class of 2019
Talulla Allen
Harper Anderson
Ava Barzensky
Ann Bingel
Ryan Boehmcke
Kaitlyn Boget
Dylan Bokan
Emma Bosma
Griffyn Bowen
Parker Brown
Maxwell Brumsted
Juliette Chant
Kassidy Cleveland
Madeleine Connery
Koda Cook
Kyle Costa
Camilla Crowe
Saad Dahir
Maxwell Destito
Anais Diaby
Anders Erickson
Tess Everett
Stella Ewald
Erin Fina
Robert Fragola
Chloe Galvin
Burgess Gove
Colin Halliburton
Abigail Harris
Logan Hytten
Kai Jenkins Mui
Rochelle Kanarick
Neil Kanarick
Colin Keelan
Lewis Kerest
Jack Knudsen
Marisa Kono
Eliza Konowitz
Benjamin Lawton
Luke Levinthal
Gabrielle Lindenmeyr
Anna MacFaden
Emma Machanic
Eli Marden
Jackson Marks
Saphirre Martin
Chelsea McKinney
Colleen McLaughlin
Jameela Memoli
Scott Metevier
Lia Militello
Brennan Militello
Sasha Miller
Iris Miller Bottoms
Lily Mincar
Jacob Morris
Gabriel Nelson
Riley Normand
Miranda Oppenheimer
Phil Phillips
Logan Pickard
Samantha Raymond
Nora Richard
Shamir Rimal
Beva Roberts Williams
Clarisse Sansoz
Christopher Sartelle
Abigail Searson
Caroline Servis
Harrison Shover
Myasia Smalls-Anthony
Lily Smith
Adrian Statkevicus
Ian Story
Kyle Tanis
Trey Terricciano
Dominik Tetreault
Kyle Tivnan
Carly Trapeni
Haley Trombley
Zachary Vincent
Jasmine Weaver
Corey Wemple
Chase Whitman
Margaret Whitman
Samuel Williams
Rustum Zia