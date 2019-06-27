Champlain Valley Union spring athletes shine in Twin State play

LAUREN READ

Sports Correspondent

Champlain Valley Union’s (CVU) Ella Whitman was named the Vermont high school track and field player of the year by Gatorade on Thursday.

The Hinesburg resident won her third straight state title in the 3,000-meter race at the Division I state championships. She also finished second in the 1,500-meter race to help the Redhawks to a second place finish as a team.

“Ella Whitman has been dominant for so long,” said Burlington coach Dan Hagan in a press release. “She continues to improve in the 3,000 despite the fact that no one in Vermont can run with her. She spends most of the 7 and a half laps all by herself.”

The senior maintained a 3.94 grade point average in the classroom and signed a national letter of intent to compete for Boston College in the fall.

FIELD HOCKEY

Vermont took on New Hampshire in the 36th annual Twin State field hockey game on Friday and the Green Mountain State emerged with the 3-0 win in Manchester, N.H.

Champlain Valley Union’s Nora Weisman-Rowell represented on the Vermont squad, who closed the all-time series record to 22-11-3.

Bellows Falls’ Abby Cravinho, Burr and Burton’s Brianna Mayne and Rice’s Liza McNamara all scored for Vermont, while Mount Mansfield’s Amelia Sanborn and Mount Abraham’s Chessley Jackman split the game in goal.

BASEBALL

Vermont and New Hampshire faced off in the Twin State Baseball Classic on Saturday at White River Junction, with the Granite State winning the first game and the Green Mountain State taking the second.

New Hampshire won the first game 4-1, with Vermont coming out on top in the second 11-3.

CVU’s Tyler Skaflestad went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and one run scored for Vermont in the second game.

Otter Valley’s Josh Beayon pitched three scoreless innings in the second game to lead the team to a win.

LACROSSE

Vermont and New Hampshire split the 27th Byrne Cup in Lebanon on Saturday, with New Hampshire winning the boys game 23-8 and Vermont beating New Hampshire 21-5.

In the girls game, New Hampshire’s Hannah McCarthy scored four goals and four other players notched hat tricks as the Granite State offense overwhelmed Vermont.

In the boys game, Champlain Valley’s Jake Schaefer had two goals and two assists as Vermont won 21-5. Burr and Burton’s Jake Baker had five goals to pace the Green Mountain State.