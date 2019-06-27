Obituary — Leonora Stella Peverly

Leonora Stella Peverly

1934-2019

In celebration of the life and spirit of our beloved, Nora Peverly left this earth June 12, 2019, surrounded by the love of family and friends.

Nora was a bright light in the world personally and professionally. Her love of beauty was apparent in all she created and her most enduring legacy will be the abundant memories of her love and support of those she called family and friends.

Nora was born on the family farm in Canterbury, N.H., Feb. 7, 1934. Her parents were George Peverly and Leola Houser Peverly. Her early years on the farm nurtured in her a love for the natural world and the many creatures who shared life with a farm family day to day. In her school age years, she moved to Bethel, Vt., and later graduated from Whitcomb High School. She then pursued her professional career at Briarcliff College in Tarrytown, N.Y. After college, she worked as a technician in the medical laboratory and x-ray departments of hospitals in Montpelier, Vt., and Boston, Mass.

Nora returned to Vermont in the 1960s and it is there that her dream of creating quality care for elders took root. Along with longtime friend Wilda Routhier, they founded The Pillars on Shelburne Point, a high-quality residence for elderly that helped to set a standard of care for many of the elder care residences now operating in the Burlington area. The Pillars, however, was only the beginning. Homes were added in Barre and Brandon along with The Terraces condominiums and The Arbors in Shelburne. The Arbors, dedicated to changing the care elderly with memory problems received, again set a standard initiating many of the current practices for residential treatment of dementia. Nora had a special gift for working with elderly and their families, helping them to navigate the difficult choices and decisions needing to be made in end- of-life years. Her mentoring also helped instill in caregivers an approach preserving the dignity and respect elders deserved even in failing health, both physically and mentally.

In retirement, Nora, along with her spouse Judy and other friends, founded the Golda Circle Art House in Fort Myers, Fla. Nora, as well as being a founder, was a major patron and driving force behind Art House, which offers the Carefree Community in Fort Myers, a space for creative classes in many areas and a gallery space for artists to display their works.

Nora will long be remembered for her gardens adorning both her home and the businesses she owned. Creating beauty was a gift she expressed in many ways, whether with flowers, quilts, home decorating or interior design. It was as though the beauty of her spirit flowed into her creative works in whatever form they took. Many family members and friends now share in the creative gifts she so lovingly gave throughout her life.

Family and friends were the source of great joy in Nora’s life. She was never too busy to stop and visit, share a story or listen to another’s heartache. She added many to her family circle over the years and counted them all as gifts to a life well lived.

Remembering her always are her spouse, Judy Guden; her son Frank Stanley and his wife Jen and their children Siena and Johnny; her daughter Sonya Stanley; her stepson Jay and his wife Julie and daughter Ruby; stepson Jeff and his daughter Rebecca; her niece Diane Rooney, grandnephew Joshua Rooney and his wife Jess; sister-in-law Shirley Peverly and nephews John, Greg, Rick, and Kevin Peverly and their families in New Hampshire. In addition, she will long be remembered by friends in Vermont, Florida and North Carolina.

Nora encouraged everyone to have a party in her memory, which will be arranged in both North Carolina and Florida. There will be no formal services per Nora’s wishes. Donations in Nora’s memory can be made to Golda Circle Art House, 3494 Golda Circle, Fort Myers, Fla. 33917. Nora can also be remembered by planting a garden, fashioning a quilt with beautiful colors, feeding the birds or rescuing an animal in need.