Obituary — Raymond “Ray” Lepage

Raymond “Ray” Lepage

1933-2019

Raymond “Ray” Lepage, 86, a longtime resident of Shelburne, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family June 13, 2019 after a long illness at his son Robert’s home in Cambridge, Vt. He was born May 9, 1933 in St. Chrystome, Quebec, Canada, the son of Albert and Rose Lepage.

Raymond was a skilled mechanic and was the owner of Ray’s Citgo in Shelburne for many years. He was very passionate about auto racing.

Ray is survived by his five children and their spouses, Irene (Jeff) Gates, Robert (Lynne) Lepage, Rick (Kim) Lepage, Kevin (Donna) Lepage, Joanne (Bob) Tetreault; and the mother of his children Claire Marcotte Bushway. He was grandfather to seven grandchildren and their spouses, Christy Lepage, Roxann (Jacob) Mesick, Jennifer (Christopher) Boyajian, Betsy (partner Lita) Lepage, Matthew (Lindsay) Lepage, Derrick Tetreault, Cassidy Tetreault and six great- grandchildren.

Also, Ray is survived by his brothers and sister, Jerry (Priscilla) Lepage, Raymond Lepage and Yvette Lepage.

Ray was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Rose Lepage, his son Ronald, as well as his sisters Doris, Gaetan and his brothers Florand and Roland.

At Ray’s request, there will be a private burial at gravesite.