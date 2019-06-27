SD Ireland improves to 3-3 in Legion play

Connect on Linked in

LAUREN READ

Correspondent

SD Ireland went 1-for-1 over the weekend, beating Rockland, 6-5, on Friday before falling to White River Junction, 10-7, on Saturday.

Storm Rushford pitched five innings, while Baker Angstmann entered for 1 ⅔ innings of relief.

Tyler Skaflestad had three hits to lead the SD Ireland offense in the win.

On Saturday, Jacob Murphy had three hits and Lars Jenson drove in two runs. Jackson Neme and Jackson Konowitz each spent time on the mound for SD Ireland.

With the weekend results, SD Ireland moves to 3-3.