Shelburne Police Log

94 directed patrol

90 traffic violations

38 miscellaneous complaints

30 medical calls with transport

8 agency assists

7 false fire alarms

6 minor traffic accidents

5 911 accidental hang-ups

4 medical calls no transport

3 suspicious vehicles

3 commercial vehicle

inspections

3 stray dogs

2 welfare checks

2 burglary alarm

2 unsecured business checks

2 fraud complaints

1 noise complaint

1 child car seat installation

1 erratic motorist

1 background check

1 animal bite

May 4

7:20 p.m. A police officer checked out a report of a juvenile on the Bay Road railroad overpass but was unable to locate anyone.

8:08 p.m. At a traffic stop on Shelburne Road, Theresa Davis, age 49 of Hinesburg, was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation.

May 5

3:21 a.m. Police assisted Williston Police with an underage party on Hurricane Lane in Williston.

8:59 a.m. Police assisted St. Albans Police with delivering a death notification to an individual on Bacon Drive.

9:11 a.m. Police took a theft report from an individual at the Quality Inn on Shelburne Road about items taken from their room.

10:53 a.m. Management at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road reported vandalism where two sliding glass doors had been smashed. After investigating, police cited Michael Edmiston, age 28 and transient, to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Unlawful Mischief.

7:40 p.m. Police went to Summit Circle to assist Burlington Police with locating the owner of a motorcycle involved in motor vehicle crash.

9:44 p.m. At a traffic stop on Shelburne Road in South Burlington, police cited Christopher Markowski, age 26 of Burlington, to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation.

May 6

9:34 a.m. Rescue assisted Hinesburg First Response at a medical call on CVU Road in Hinesburg and transported a patient to the hospital.

10:43 a.m. A caller reported concerns about a Pond Road neighbor doing target shooting. Police responded and spoke to the individual. No criminal violations were found.

1:48 p.m. Police assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Bostwick Road and Shelburne Road.

3:59 p.m. An individual found a wallet at Mt. Philo State Park in Charlotte and turned it into the police department; police returned it to its owner.

7:52 p.m. Police checked out a report of a sick or injured fox near Wake Robin Drive and Hawthorne Drive but could not locate the animal.

9:38 p.m. Police assisted security at Shelburne Museum in checking out a report of suspicious circumstances.

May 7

8 a.m. A caller from Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a retail theft that occurred a few days earlier. Police located an individual and issued a trespass notice.

8:44 a.m. An individual dropped off a container with a lock box and keys found near Toad Lane. The owner has not been identified.

9:08 a.m. Kinney Drugs reported a retail theft that occurred a few days prior. 11:13 p.m. At a traffic stop on Shelburne Road near Executive Drive, police stopped and issued a citation to Kareem Louard, age 28 of Burlington, to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Driving with License Suspended.

May 8

10:20 a.m. A caller reported a vehicle near the intersection of Longmeadow Drive and Shelburne Road passing a school bus while the red lights were activated. Police contacted the driver of the vehicle and took appropriate enforcement action.

May 9

1:36 a.m. Fire, Rescue and Police responded to a report of something burning on Thomas Road. Nothing was found.

11:54 a.m. Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a retail theft.

12:06 p.m. Police assisted an individual on Harbor Road who accidentally became locked out of their car with a child inside the vehicle.

5:31 p.m. Police and Fire responded to Shelburne Road for a two-car accident with a large amount of debris in the roadway. Statements were taken from all individuals involved and a state report was filed.

11:16 p.m. Police transported a juvenile from UVM Medical Center to Harbor Place.

May 10

4:15 a.m. Police assisted at the Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road with a disorderly woman.

10:25 p.m. A caller alerted police to a commercial vehicle driving erratically. Police located and stopped the vehicle, conducted a brief inspection. The vehicle was grounded, and appropriate enforcement action taken.

May 11

1:52 a.m. On Spear Street, police stopped a vehicle for a traveling at least 30 miles over the posted speed limit. The driver, Jenna Morin, age 29 of Williston, was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Excessive Speed.

4:19 p.m. Fire, Rescue and Police responded to Wake Robin where individuals were stuck in an elevator. No one was injured.

May 12

10:02 a.m. A caller reported finding a dog on Martindale Road. A dog owner reported a lost dog. Arrangements were made for exchange of said animal. Animal Control was notified for follow-up if necessary.

4:36 p.m. A driver on Shelburne Road was stopped and found to have their license criminally suspended. No further details were provided.

10:23 p.m. A Shelburne Police officer driving on Vermont Route 116 in St. George located a mini pony that had been at large. The owner was notified and took control of the animal.

May 13

11:45 a.m. An officer came upon a disabled vehicle near the intersection of Shelburne Road and Hullcrest Road. The officer assisted in pushing the vehicle out of traffic and the driver arranged to have it removed.

1:10 p.m. A caller on Grey Rock Road reported that a rock was thrown up by landscaper’s equipment, damaging a window. Police assisted in the exchange of information. Later at 3:46 p.m., the resident reported a dispute with a service technician refusing to perform the required repairs. Police assisted in mediating the dispute.

9:47 p.m. Police stopped a vehicle on Spear Street for traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver, Samantha Parks, age 19 of Charlotte, was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation.

May 14

8:08 a.m. An individual on Sutton Farm Road reported receiving harassing calls.

12:48 p.m. A caller at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road reported a theft of items from her residence.

May 15

1:16 p.m. Police, Fire, Rescue and Charlotte Fire responded to a two-car accident on Shelburne Road. One passenger was transported to UVM Medical Center for apparent minor injuries.

May 16

6:32 a.m. Police located and destroyed an injured fox on Juniper Ridge.

9:19 a.m. Police took theft a report from a resident on Harbor Road.

3:30 p.m. Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a retail theft that occurred a few days prior.

4:05 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted the Sex Offender Registry with compliancy checks.

4:28 p.m. A caller reported a vehicle on Shelburne Road at Marsett Road passing a school bus while the red lights were activated.

May 17

12:37 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police with the pursuit of a vehicle through Shelburne and ending in Hinesburg. State police took the driver into custody. The vehicle was found to have been stolen in a burglary.

11:48 a.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police at residential alarm call and subsequent search of a home on Thompsons Point Road in Charlotte.

12:37 p.m. Kinney Drugs reported a retail theft. Police located Christian Blais, age 30 of South Burlington, who was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Retail Theft.

2:38 p.m. Charlotte Fire requested a driver safety check for a new fire-rescue member.