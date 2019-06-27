Thanking our legislators

The past legislative session seemed particularly challenging. I did have occasion to pay attention to it on a fairly regular basis and I must say that legislators have a tough job. It needs to be said again that they work long hours under real pressure for very little compensation.

I especially want to thank Shelburne Representative Kate Webb. Several times I contacted her for information. She was unfailingly responsive and helpful. Shelburne people are fortunate, I think, to have her in Montpelier supporting our interests.

Jim White

Shelburne