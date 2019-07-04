Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary awards scholarships

ROSALYN GRAHAM

Correspondent

At a June 5 meeting, members of Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary met and applauded the four area students whose academic excellence and record of community good works earned them scholarships that will help them pursue the next stage in their education.

Emma Bissonette of Hinesburg will be attending the University of Rhode Island, studying marine biology with the goal of working in rescue and rehab for sea turtles. Her volunteer activities have been with the Vermont Association for Blind and Visually Impaired, helping folks get out in the community, and going camping, as well as many other activities. She said working with the visually impaired was “an eye-opening experience.”

Joshua Ashooh of Shelburne, winner of the Alan Bates Memorial Scholarship, will be attending University of Vermont where he plans to major in mechanical engineering with the goal of working in the field of aerospace. He thanked Rotary for recognizing his service with the scholarship, noting that he has tried to give back to the community, playing tennis and coaching kids at the Edge, serving on the board of the Pierson Library, working on building trails in Montana and spending four summers building trails in the northeast.

Katherine Ash of Hinesburg, winner of the Denny Bowen Memorial Scholarship, was not able to attend the meeting. She sent a note thanking Rotary for the scholarship and describing it as a great honor to carry on Bowen’s legacy through her work in the community. She graduated last year from Champlain Valley Christian School and is attending Simmons College.

Abigail Ferrara of Hinesburg graduated from Champlain Valley Union and will be attending University of Rhode Island where she will be studying business management, specifically sports management, probably a result of her recent job working at the Vermont Lake Monsters. Her volunteer activity at CVU was working with Make-A-Wish. She missed the Rotary event because she was in Rhode Island attending an orientation at URI.