Kehoe forming police benevolent association 

Shelburne Selectboard member Mary Kehoe announced that she is working to set up a nonprofit organization to support the Shelburne Police Department.

At last week’s selectboard meeting, Kehoe said she’s in the early stages of forming “a Shelburne Patrolman’s Benevolent Association.”

Kehoe is a lawyer and said she will work with an accountant to be sure the organization is established as a nonprofit so donations may be made tax-free.

“It’s something that we really need,” Kehoe said. “The police department is still in need of cameras and vests and I for one think that Shelburne needs a police dog.”

“I would like to name the police dog Shelby,” she added.

Volunteers are needed to serve on a board for such an organization. Kehoe said it would need the typical officers – president, vice president, treasurer and secretary – along with several members as directors.

Anyone interested in learning more or volunteering may contact Kehoe at mary@kehoelawyer.com or 802-497-2680.