Kinney Drugs to stop selling e-cigarettes and vaping products

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. – Kinney Drugs stores in Vermont and New York will no longer sell electronic cigarettes and vaping products, the chain announced June 28.

In a press release, senior director of marketing and advertising Judith R. Cowden stated that the change is part of the company’s “ongoing effort to promote responsible access to tobacco and further support efforts to prevent youth access to tobacco products.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics state that tobacco use among children grew nearly 38 percent between 2017 and 2018, driven largely by a surge in e-cigarette use, which increased 78 percent among high school students and 48 percent among middle school-aged children.

“This decision is in response to alarming statistics demonstrating that these products are increasingly being used by teens and children,” Kinney stated in the release.

Kinney Drugs stopped selling electronic cigarettes or vaping products in their Vermont retail stores effective July 1 and will stop in their New York retail stores effective Aug. 1.

“We would like to thank Kinney Drugs for taking this important step,” said Joel Richards, executive director of the American Heart Association in Central New England. “Actions like this can help prevent our children from starting a deadly habit.”

Kinney Drugs also touted a broad line of smoking cessation products, saying that pharmacists will continue to assist patients looking to quit tobacco with their personalized “Ready. Set. Quit.” Smoking Cessation Program. In addition, Kinney Drugs will continue to partner with the American Heart Association to educate patients on the connections between tobacco use and the increased incidence of high blood pressure, stroke, and heart disease.