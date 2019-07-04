Mobil mural

Grace Wilson paints a mural at Village Mobil in Shelburne. Village Mobil manager Josh Rodolfy said he thought the mural would be a fun way to attract attention to the creemee window on the south side of the building. Wilson said this is the first mural she has painted, previously focusing on smaller projects. The artist has been working on the mural for about three weeks and thinks it will take a couple of more weeks to finish.