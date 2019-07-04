News from Pierson Library

Construction update

Rain or shine, construction continues. The curb cut at Route 7 is complete and the sidewalks have now been poured. The re-paving of the parking lot will not occur until mid-July to allow heavy equipment to continue to access the project without damaging the new pavement. The construction fencing has come down to allow for the completion of other site work, but the site is still an active one, so please do not walk or bike through until the building is completed.

Work inside town hall is coming to a close, allowing the basement to be used for storing the millwork and shelving before installation. Work inside the new building continues. Wallboard is being finalized, the staircases are all in and the elevator should be delivered any day. Thank you for your support of this municipal project and please remember to visit the Pierson Library Facebook page for photos (https://www.facebook.com/piersonlibrary/).

Summer Reading Program in full swing

Welcome new library cardholders Anne Boscia, Winona Garnett, Ulee Stevenson, Ella Tyler, Aidan Hardy, Ada Mahoney, all age 5; Maggie Mays, Astrid and Sean Golder, age 6; Olivia Mays, age 8; Aviana Centeno and Noah Keefe, age 9; Armando Costa, age 10; and Rio Centeno, age 11. We’re so excited that you can now check out your own books to read!

Did you know that reading over the summer is the number one way children stay at the right reading level in school? That’s why Katie B. and all the library staff try to make reading fun for kids with the annual summer reading program. This year’s theme is “Space: A Universe of Stories.” Stop by to pick up a reading log, get details on programs and, of course, get some more books.

As part of the space theme and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first manned lunar landing, the library will be hosting an all ages screening of the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary “Apollo 11.” “Never-before-seen footage and audio recordings take you straight into the heart of NASA’s most celebrated mission as astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic trip to the moon.” The screening will run from 7-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, in the Town Gym, 5420 Shelburne Road. It is free (thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Friends of Pierson Library) and no tickets are needed. Bring a picnic blanket to sit on if you’d like. After the screening, weather permitting, members of the Vermont Astronomical Society will have high-powered telescopes set up on the baseball field behind the gym so that you can view the moon and other celestial bodies.