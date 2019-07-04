Parks & Rec News

The Shelburne Parks and Recreation staff wish everyone a safe and happy July 4th holiday!

Summer concert series

Shelburne Parks and Recreation’s 24th annual Summer Concert Series begins! Join us at Shelburne Farms, on Wednesday, July 10 for the first Summer Concert Series featuring The Hitmen playing a wide variety of songs, from the classic’s through today. Set up your lawn chair and blanket, bring a picnic dinner or enjoy food from Shelburne Farms concession stand. Kids will love visiting with the animals or dancing on the lawn, Great music makes this a fun family tradition. Donations are welcomed at the entrance gate and directly fund the Summer Concert Series. Hosted by Shelburne Farms, and sponsored by Almartin Volvo.

Call the Rec. Dept. at 985-9551 for last minute updates. See our website for a complete listing of our summer concerts.

Great Escape tickets

Summer has officially started so now is a great time to plan a fun family day at the Great Escape. Stop by the recreation department to purchase discounted tickets and save $23.99 off the gate price. Cash or checks only please. Questions? Call 985-9551.

Find details about summer concerts, camps and programs at www.shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation.