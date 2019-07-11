Get fit at CVU fitness center

By on No Comment

The Champlain Valley Union High School (CVU) Fitness Center is open to the public for the summer through Friday, Aug. 9.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 6:30-8:30 a.m. and from 3-5 p.m. The Fitness Center is closed on weekends.

All are welcome, though children under the age of 14 should be accompanied by a parent. If new to strength and conditioning training or to the fitness center, Rahn Fleming, a certified personal trainer and coach at CVU, is available to provide instruction.

There is no fee for use of the facility.

“You paid your membership when you paid your taxes!” Fleming said.

Get fit at CVU fitness center added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.