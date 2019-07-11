Get fit at CVU fitness center

The Champlain Valley Union High School (CVU) Fitness Center is open to the public for the summer through Friday, Aug. 9.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 6:30-8:30 a.m. and from 3-5 p.m. The Fitness Center is closed on weekends.

All are welcome, though children under the age of 14 should be accompanied by a parent. If new to strength and conditioning training or to the fitness center, Rahn Fleming, a certified personal trainer and coach at CVU, is available to provide instruction.

There is no fee for use of the facility.

“You paid your membership when you paid your taxes!” Fleming said.