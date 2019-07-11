McCorkel named Howard Center Senior Director of Client Services

Charlotte McCorkel was recently appointed Howard Center’s senior director of client services.

In her new position, McCorkel will lead Howard Center’s continued efforts to improve care within the organization and to improve access for the community through increased collaboration with community partners.

McCorkel began her career with the Howard Center in 2008 as a children’s crisis clinician. More recently, she served as the agency’s project director of integration and led initiatives to improve crisis services and access and intake processes to enhance the client experience and better serve the community.

According to the Howard Center, throughout her tenure with the organization, McCorkel has demonstrated her commitment to suicide prevention, disaster response and the intersection of public health and mental health.

McCorkel has a Master of Science degree in social work from the Columbia University School of Social Work and an undergraduate degree from the State University of New York-College at Geneseo.

She is a member of the Vermont School Crisis Planning Team, the Chittenden Accountable Community for Health and the statewide Child Fatality Review Team.

McCorkel was selected to participate in the 2014-15 Addressing Health Disparities Leadership Program through the National Council of Behavioral Health.

She resides in Shelburne with her daughter.