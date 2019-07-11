Mount Philo Road closed Thursday-Friday

As work continues on the sewer line project in Shelburne village, Mount Philo Road will be closed during daytime work hours Thursday and Friday, July 11-12.

Shelburne Water Quality Superintendent Chris Robinson said the closure will allow for the installation of a sewer line crossing.

Excavation will be between Bacon Drive and Littlefield Drive. Traffic will be diverted to Maplewood Drive, Robinson said.

Expect the road closure to be in effect from approximately 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m., Robinson said, adding that if workers go a little later, they will reopen the road when they quit for the day.