SD Ireland goes 1-2 on three-game run

LAUREN READ

Correspondent

SD Ireland capped off a three-game run with a win over South Burlington, 8-0, on Monday afternoon.

SD Ireland scored all eight of its runs in the second inning, behind a two-hit, two-RBI performance from Calvin Wuthrich and Baker Angstman.

Collin Vincent earned the win on the mound, pitching seven innings, striking out 15 batters and allowing just one hit.

SD Ireland fell on Sunday to Brattleboro Post 5, 3-2, and had another loss on Friday to White River Post 84, 12-0.

Jacob Murphy had two hits and two RBI in the loss to Brattleboro, who won on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In the loss to White River, SD Ireland surrendered 11 runs in the fifth inning to take the loss. Ryan Canty and Tyler Skaflestad split time on the mound.